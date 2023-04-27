VAVA Introduces New Kitchen, Office Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAVA is excited to announce the launch of three new products - the VAVA air fryer, VAVA air fryer oven, and VAVA desk lamp. VAVA strives to offer convenient products to help simplify your life and transform your home into a smart home.

Healthy cooking is all the rage, and VAVA air fryer really delivers on that front. With 8 cooking presets, you can cook up everything from chicken wings and egg tarts to fish, steak, french fries, and more. After the meal, you won't have to worry about time-consuming cleanup, either, thanks to the air fryer's non-stick surface. The convenient features include:

5.3 QT capacity

8 cooking modes

Transparent viewing window

LED touch control panel

FDA Certified

The VAVA air fryer oven accommodates larger recipes and comes equipped with 24 automated presets. With so many options to choose from, you'll be able to save time on busy weeknights and whip up healthy meals and treats for your family. From slow cooking soups to air frying chicken wings, baking cookies, and so much more, this air fryer oven will save so much time! The convenient features include:

26 QT extra-large capacity

24 cooking modes

LED touch control panel

Automatic safety protection

FDA Certified

Shifting gears to our new office line, we're excited to introduce the VAVA desk lamp . We understand that everyone has different preferences when it comes to light brightness. That's why we're excited to announce that, with our new lamp, you can tap or slide across the Light Brightness Slider to adjust the light's brightness. There are 7 light brightness levels to choose from, and you can tap the Color Temperature Button to choose from 5 color temperatures. Top features include:

Adjustable brightness and color

Sensitive Touch Control

Energy saving LED

USB charging port

Adjust to multiple angles

With the addition of these three products to our VAVA collection, we're continuing our mission of delivering smart home products that make your life easier.

Starting May 1, 2023, the three new products will be available for purchase on VAVA Official Store . What products are you excited to try?

