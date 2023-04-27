TDK Ventures announces DX Week 2023

Three connected online conferences emanating from the world's top tech centers: Silicon Valley, U.S.A. on May 15 ; Tokyo, Japan on May 17 ; Bengaluru, India on May 19

DX Week 2023 will focus on "Where the Analog World Meets the Digital World"

The industry's premier thought-leadership event focused on digital transformation (DX) brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from around the world

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. will host its second annual Digital Transformation (DX) event. Following a similar format to last year's highly successful inaugural event, DX Week 2023 will bring together a number of speakers made up of entrepreneurs, scientists, venture capitalists, and visionaries from around the world who are at the forefront of digital transformation. DX Week 2023 is an opportunity for attendees to hear presentations and share insights, best practices, and visions with colleagues and industry partners of how digital technologies will make the earth more productive, inclusive, and sustainable.

"During DX Week 2023, we'll explore the influence that automation, communication, advanced computing, sophisticated data analysis, and other breakthroughs will bear on manufacturing, computing, entertainment, and sustainability," said Nicolas Sauvage, president of TDK Ventures. "With an eye toward inspiring tomorrow's digital disrupters and the investors, researchers, and theorists who support them to harness the commercial, environmental, and quality-of-life possibilities these tools enable, we want to stretch the boundaries of imagination while laying the groundwork for bringing them to market."

DX Week 2023 includes three separate sessions set in the top tech centers in the world, where diverse expert panelists will provide definitive insights into how digital technologies are changing the universe. Days, times, and topics are below. Note: All dates and times are based on the time zone of the respective session site.

Monday, May 15, 2023 from Palo Alto, CA; 1:15PM PDT – 4:00PM PDT

CONNECTIVITY & COMPUTING

1:15PM – 1:30PM PDT : Opening and Broadcasting Starts

1:30PM – 2:30PM PDT : Fireside Chat with John Hennessy , Chair of the Board, Alphabet Inc.

2:45PM – 4:00PM PDT : Panel Discussion featuring Diane Bryant , CEO and Chair of the Board, NovaSignal Corp; Paul Jacobs , CEO and Chair of the Board, XCOM Labs; Dawn Song , Founder, Oasis Labs; and Laurie Yoler , General Partner, Playground Global

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from Tokyo, Japan; 3:00PM JST – 5:30PM JST

MOBILITY

3:00PM – 3:15 PM JST: Opening and Broadcasting Starts

3:15PM – 4:15PM JST: Fireside Chat with Takao Asami , Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co, Ltd.

4:30PM – 5:30PM JST: Panel Discussion featuring Shinpei Kato , Founder, CEO and CTO, TIER IV, Inc.; Satoshi Kitazaki , Producer, AIST Solutions; Kozue Nakayama , Outside Director, Isuzu Motors Limited; and Hiroko Osaka, Head of Marketing ( Asia ), LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions (LNIP)

Friday, May 19, 2023 from Bengaluru, India, 6:00PM – 8:10PM IST

INDUSTRY 5.0

6:00PM – 6:15PM IST : Opening and Broadcasting Starts

6:10PM – 6:30PM IST : Fireside Chat/ Keynote Speech with Kamakoti Veezhinathan, Director, IIT Madras

6:30PM – 6:45PM IST : Setting the Tone with Prashant Prakash , Head, Accel India

7:00PM – 7:40PM IST : Panel Discussion 1 featuring Anjali Bansal , Founding Partner, Avaana Capital; Nruthya Madappa, Partner and Head of Growth and Capital Development, 3one4; and Avnish Sabharwal , Managing Director, Accenture Ventures & Open Innovation

7:40PM – 8:10PM IST : Panel Discussion 2 featuring Roopan Aulakh , Managing Director, pi Ventures; and Ritu Verma , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ankur Capital

Individuals interested in attending any or all the sessions can register now through this link: DX-Week.co .

Partnering with TDK Ventures in presenting DX Week 2023 are co-partners Playground and Accel, and partners Sony, Mitsubishi, Yamaha Motor Ventures, and Evoexus.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America In fiscal 2022, TDK posted total sales of USD 15.6 billion and employed about 117,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures, Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com.

