Sleep Inn Previews Next-Generation Prototype Emphasizing Modern Design and Guest Wellbeing

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Inn, a leading new construction midscale brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) known for its stylish, nature-inspired design and cost-effective operating model, is getting a new look following the debut of the brand's next-generation prototype, expected to be completed and rolled out by the end of 2023. Announced during Choice Hotels' 67th Annual Convention to provide developers with a sneak-peek of what they can expect from the modern, design-forward prototype, the new hotel option underscores the company's' commitment to continually innovating new products that resonate with travelers – and owners – of today and tomorrow.

"No one is more intentional in their approach to design and development than Choice Hotels. We make sure that when we introduce a new concept, it not only stands the test of time but helps deliver noticeable results to our owners' bottom lines and guest satisfaction scores, and the next generation of Sleep Inn is no exception," said David Pepper, chief development officer, Choice Hotels. "The new look builds on the strong value proposition developers expect from Sleep Inn to maintain the segment's lowest build and operating costs, while honing in on the brand's inviting, wellness-focused elements that help modern travelers get a great night's rest. It's the perfect fit for growth-minded owners looking to seize opportunities in the popular midscale segment with a product proven to appeal to guests' needs and senses."

The new construction prototype was developed to be cost-neutral for prospective developers, and in early testing increased guests' likeliness to stay with the brand by an average of 25%. Underscoring its appeal to owners and guests alike, the new design package will continue to feature the Sleep Inn brand's key hallmarks, such as each property's signature exterior purple tower and soothing, nature-inspired design, while incorporating several additional signature amenities to enhance guests' stay experience, including:

Expanded wellness offerings, including water refill stations and fitness centers newly equipped with kettlebells, exercise bands, yoga mats and designated stretching areas. Guests checking in during the evening can now also take advantage of the brand's new pilot offering at select properties, the NightFood Cookie, a free snack packed with protein, fiber and less sugar, so it won't keep travelers up at night like a traditional dessert. In addition, Sleep Inn recently teamed with AllTrails, the world's largest digital guidebook for outdoor activities, to curate a list of nearby hiking trails at participating hotels for guests.

Modernized guestrooms, featuring increased functional spaces, light dimming and smart thermostat capabilities, as well as soothing colors, regional artwork, linens and furnishings, designed to appeal to all five senses for a better night's rest and relaxing stay.

Stylishly designed open and airy lobbies, with tall windows to allow in more natural light and signature murals to keep within the nature theme.

New-and-improved breakfast areas with the ability to be zoned into three distinct areas to suit guests' needs, including a game room, TV room and flexible workspace.

Designated outdoor spaces to enhance guests' ability to connect with nature throughout every touchpoint.

"Midscale travelers want convenient, stylish accommodations without sacrificing value and access to modern amenities while on the road, which is why Sleep Inn has remained a guest favorite since we debuted the Designed to Dream prototype more than 13 years ago," said Cathy Hartman, vice president, brand strategy, Choice Hotels. "This evolved look and feel stays true to the brand's founding philosophy by taking inspiration from nature to help guests relax, recharge and reconnect with what matters most. We also look forward to delighting guests with a suite of new wellness offerings to elevate and differentiate their travel experience."

There are currently more than 530 Sleep Inn hotels open or in the pipeline across the U.S. For more information and updates on Sleep Inn's new prototype, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/brands/sleepinn.

