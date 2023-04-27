Cetera Adds Manager Program to its Top Advisory Platform

New Advisory Program Added to My Advice Architect Platform helps advisors deliver better portfolio personalization at scale

Nearly $100 billion of Cetera's advisory assets* now use its fastest-growing advisory platform since its launch in 2017

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), an at-scale wealth hub that offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support and services, announced today that it has enhanced its popular My Advice Architect advisory platform (MAA) with a new Manager Program offering. The Manager Program empowers advisors to provide portfolio personalization at scale through direct or custom indexing capabilities designed to address specific tax management needs. The new program offers wide-ranging tools that help advisors build more sophisticated and resilient client portfolios by employing strategies such as values-based investing and automatic tax-loss harvesting and providing more access to institutional asset management.

"At Cetera, we are constantly identifying and delivering the latest tools and resources to help our advisors best serve their clients and manage their business," said Kerry Pierce, head of investment solutions at Cetera. "MAA puts advisors ahead of the game when it comes to portfolio construction and holistic client capabilities, and the Manager Program delivers new features that are resonating with our advisors. We are excited about this latest enhancement to MAA and look forward to continuing to evolve our investment solutions to meet the changing needs of our advisors and their clients."

Launched in 2017, MAA has nearly $100 billion in advisory assets* on its platform and is Cetera's fastest-growing advisory platform, which provides various advisory programs with a range of services. Advisors using MAA as their primary advisory platform report exponential business growth, increasing their assets faster on average compared to advisors only leveraging an older advisory platform at Cetera. MAA provides access to various Cetera advisory programs through a single web-based interface and offers flexibility and control in how advisors implement investment solutions for clients.

MAA empowers Cetera advisors to build comprehensive portfolios by consolidating assets and managing risk holistically, improving diversification across money managers and securities, and simplifying fees as well as offering advisory programs billing and reporting services. The platform provides the convenience of a unified platform and automated account opening for advisors, underscoring its ease of use relative to similar offerings across the industry.

About Cetera Financial Group®

An at-scale wealth hub, Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera instead creatively addresses advisors' and institutions' unique needs, whether they are seeking to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Cetera's approach empowers advisors to affiliate in whichever way they deem most appropriate. During the professional life cycle of their practice, the Cetera wealth hub helps to ensure each advisor's affiliation model identifies and ignites growth levers in a way that helps increase the value of their practice, people, and legacy. Cetera delivers holistic, unbiased financial planning and advice to Main Street investors, helping them achieve their version of financial wellbeing at all life stages. For financial professionals, Cetera provides growth and succession resources, an enhanced advisor tech stack and importantly, an experience where financial professionals don't feel like a number, but an integral part of Cetera's rich and thriving ecosystem.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $322 billion in assets under administration and $115 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 14,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars.

