bswift Doubles Down on Domain Expertise, Forms Strategic Advisory Council with Some of the Industry's Brightest

Maria Yao and Michael Sigmund are first advisory council members

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift, a leading provider of benefits administration services and solutions, announced the formation of an Advisory Council with some of the industry's brightest minds. Maria Yao and Michael Sigmund are the first two members of the council to help fuel bswift's mission of being the best benefits administration provider in the market.

Michael Sigmund brings a wealth of experience in business growth strategies, leading successful commercial teams, and executing business transformation strategies. Maria Yao has decades of experience building and developing exceptional global client service delivery teams and strong client partnerships.

"We are delighted to have Maria and Michael as our initial Advisory Council members as we continue to grow and expand our offerings," said Ted Bloomberg, bswift's Chief Executive Officer. "They're industry heavyweights, and their advice will be invaluable as we continue to spread our wings and position ourselves for future success."

The Advisory Council will meet regularly to provide guidance on market dynamics and bswift's strategy for product development, growth, and client delivery. The council will help bswift leverage the expertise of industry leaders to build on their foundation of cutting-edge and results-driven benefits administration technology while delighting clients of all sizes.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to join bswift's Advisory Council and help achieve their mission," said Maria Yao. "Their commitment to service delivery excellence is evident and I look forward to collaborating on innovative solutions that will enhance the client experience and drive positive outcomes for the company and its clients."

"I'm excited to continue to use my expertise and industry knowledge as a member of bswift's Advisory Council," said Michael Sigmund. "I believe the opportunities in front of bswift are truly boundless, and I Iook forward to helping the company achieve continued success."

In forming this Advisory Council, bswift is doubling down on its commitment to domain expertise and strengthening its position as a leading provider of benefits administration services and solutions in the market today.

