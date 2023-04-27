Adrian Ford Joins Animal Dermatology Group as Vice President of Operations

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG"), announced today that Adrian Ford has joined the organization as Vice President of Operations. He will immediately take on the day-to-day role of leading ADG's veterinary dermatology specialty practices, operating under the name Animal Dermatology Clinic, across the country.

ADG Logo (New) (PRNewswire)

Highly Experienced Operational Leader and Innovator Joins the ADG Leadership Team

Ford joins ADG with a 30-year track record of success in the veterinary specialty and emergency space in a series of increasingly crucial operational roles, from hospital manager to hospital administrator, group director of operations, regional vice president of operations, and national vice president of operations. Most recently, Ford undertook leading management roles at BluePearl Specialty and Veterinary Emergency Group. He joins ADG with extensive experience in executive leadership, public speaking and technical writing. Ford currently resides in San Antonio, Texas and holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and MBA from Texas State University.

"I'm looking forward to helping ADG navigate this explosive period of growth they have been experiencing recently," said Ford. "I see my mission as simple yet crucial - to take care of and support the people who take care of our patients and clients. And I cannot wait to embark on this journey of growth and learning with the ADG team."

Steve Mrha, ADG's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to have Adrian's experience and leadership as ADG continues to grow in the specialty of veterinary dermatology. He will be an amazing asset and value to all of our practices throughout the country."

Animal Dermatology Group has almost doubled in size since the beginning of 2022, now operating veterinary dermatology specialty practices in 14 States across the United States along with clinics in Australia and New Zealand.

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S. and strives to provide the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG operates veterinary specialty practices throughout the country where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training in veterinary dermatology. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Animal Dermatology Group