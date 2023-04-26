Susan G. Komen® Continues its Partnership with Mielle Organics to Fight Breast Cancer Disparities in Black and Brown Communities

DALLAS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen® , the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced it is continuing its partnership with Mielle Organics. This partnership will help Komen's mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

As part of the partnership, Mielle Organics has co-branded its Oats & Honey collection with Susan G. Komen, and for the second consecutive year will be making a $100,000 donation to support Komen's mission lifework.

"Mielle Organics is a leader in the natural hair and personal care industry, and we are thrilled to partner with them this year," said Sarah Rosales, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Susan G. Komen. "We value their commitment to creating high-quality products, and we look forward to working with them to continue to reach Black and Latino communities. Komen is committed to closing the health equity gap, and partnerships like these help us reach and inform historically marginalized communities about the disease."

"Through education, outreach programs, and the funding of representative research, we can remove barriers to care and achieve health equity for all women. Mielle is proud to support Komen in this important effort by co-branding our most gentle collection, Oats & Honey, which is targeted toward sensitive scalp consumers. Over two years, Mielle has donated $200,000 to the cause. Together, we can power progress and make a meaningful difference for people in Black and Brown communities."

Everyone is at risk of breast cancer — though some are at higher risk than others. Black women are about 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. Latina women are more likely to be diagnosed later than white women. Komen is a trusted breast health organization, providing timely breast health information, support and resources to diverse populations.

Funds raised by this partnership will help Komen continue its efforts to improve breast health disparities in Black and Latino communities by connecting them to personalized breast health resources and support, which helps break down barriers to high-quality breast care for these populations. Komen's goal is to create a world without inequities where marginalized populations have the same chances of surviving breast cancer as anyone else.

"Mielle is honored to continue its partnership with Susan G. Komen, supporting their health equity work to eliminate breast cancer disparities by ensuring that Black women have access to high-quality care and treatments," says Mielle Chief Marketing Officer, Jolorie Williams.

About Mielle Organics

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Organics is a popular Black-founded, woman-led global beauty brand that is rooted in natural ingredients. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle Organics' collection of beauty products is designed for Black women. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Target, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at WW5.KOMEN.ORG/social .

