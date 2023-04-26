Sky-high ceilings, onyx countertops and room for camels: Dallas' top luxury brokerage brings a sumptuous modern mansion to market, ideal for parties big and small

Sky-high ceilings, onyx countertops and room for camels: Dallas' top luxury brokerage brings a sumptuous modern mansion to market, ideal for parties big and small

DALLAS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The No. 1 luxury brokerage in North Texas, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, is proud to represent another exceptionally unique home.

10150 Marsh Lane in Dallas, represented by Terri Brak Thomas and Jason Clark of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $4,600,000 (PRNewswire)

Sky-high ceilings, onyx countertops and room for camels: Dallas' top luxury brokerage brings a modern mansion to market

In the center of Dallas sits 10150 Marsh Lane, a majestic, modern gated estate on 1.39 acres, with another 1.5 acres of adjoining land available, located centrally in the private-school corridor.

At more than 7,000 square feet, the home offers sleek finishes, a glass-walled entryway and an open-concept living area with 24-foot ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

The ultramodern gourmet kitchen is an entertainer's dream, with its maple cabinetry, Thermador appliances, prep pantry and island topped with a waterfall ledge of illuminated golden onyx.

A special luxury here is the serene primary suite: Walk through its double doors and feel the warmth of the two-sided fireplace that separates the sleeping and seating areas, with a view of the pool and spa. A coffee bar, dual custom closets, dual sinks, a soaking tub and a multihead massaging shower complete this sumptuous retreat.

So remarkable is 10150 Marsh Lane that it has already been featured in the media. Some excerpts:

D Home magazine: "Every detail of [this] home was a well-thought-out plan between the owners and the architect … They used acacia wood on the exteriors. They installed towering glass windows … Inside, they installed a mix of concrete, cork and burnt-oak floors; maple cabinetry; and onyx counters … The house has three living rooms, a sprawling courtyard for indoor-outdoor living and five bedrooms spread across several wings."

Candy's Dirt: "A highlight of this house has to be the bar. 'We lit the bottles from below, making it look like a show bar,' [architect Blane] Ladymon said. 'It's out of amber onyx and 20 feet long. It's a great vantage point for the host to be behind the bar because you can see everything happening' … It's hard to imagine a home better suited to entertaining. 'The floor plan is great,' Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty [agent] Terri Brak Thomas said. '[And] they have hosted 300 people in the front yard, complete with camels!' … This is the first time this majestic modern home has been on the market, so we don't expect it to last long."

10150 Marsh Lane is represented by Terri Brak Thomas and Jason Clark of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $4,600,000. Photos, more details and a video are at briggsfreeman.com.

LINK TO PROPERTY

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty