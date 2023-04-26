Deloitte's Women @ Work report reveals signs of progress, but much work remains to improve women's experiences in the workplace

This year's report shows glimpses of improvement. While still areas for significant concern, rates of burnout dropped, fewer experienced non-inclusive behaviors, and women are reporting more positive experiences with hybrid work over the past year

Women continue to feel uncomfortable talking about mental and personal health challenges in the workplace, with many struggling with menstruation and menopause symptoms in silence

Many working women bear the greater responsibility for domestic tasks and feel they need to prioritize their partner's careers over their own

More women worldwide left their jobs in the last 12 months than in 2021 and 2020 combined, citing a lack of flexibility among the top reasons

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its third year, Deloitte's Women @ Work: A Global Outlook , a survey of 5,000 women across 10 countries, finds some signs of progress for women in the workplace: during the survey period, rates of burnout dropped, non-inclusive behaviors declined, and hybrid work experiences improved. But these issues are still a challenge for many, and other factors have worsened since last year. There has been a significant decline in the number of respondents who feel comfortable talking about mental health in the workplace. Fewer women feel they get adequate mental health support from their employer. More women feel unable to switch off from work, even as they bear the greatest responsibility for household tasks. And a lack of flexibility at work is driving career decisions—more women worldwide have left their jobs in the past 12 months than in 2021 and 2020 combined, and lack of flexibility is among the top reasons cited.

(PRNewsfoto/Deloitte) (PRNewswire)

New to the report this year, the research also explores how women's health issues impact their working lives. One in five women report experiencing health challenges related to menstruation or menopause. Many say they work through the pain and discomfort, at least in part due to a persistent stigma around these topics.

"While our research shows some glimpses of improvement for women in the workplace over the past year, it also illuminates the work that remains," says Emma Codd, Deloitte Global Inclusion Leader. "We're seeing a worsening picture when it comes to critical workplace aspects, such as mental health support. And the vast majority of respondents do not believe that their employer is taking concrete steps to deliver on its commitments to gender equality. Employers need to go beyond setting goals and policies and consistently foster a more inclusive and respectful work environment where all women are able to succeed."

Flexibility underpins career choices while hybrid experiences improve—for some

This year's report reinforced flexibility as a critical expectation for women and a top factor in their career decisions. Yet less than a quarter of women surveyed say they have a high degree of flexibility over where and when they work, and lack of flexibility around working hours is one of the top three reasons cited by women who left an employer in the past year.

There is a correlation between flexibility and employer loyalty, with two-thirds of women in highly flexible work arrangements saying they plan to stay with their company for more than three years, compared to only 19% of women who have no flexibility. But many women don't feel comfortable taking advantage of flexible work options—97% believe requesting or taking advantage of flexible working would affect their likelihood of promotion, and 95% believe it is unlikely their workload would be adjusted accordingly if they moved to a flexible working arrangement.

About a third of women surveyed say they have experienced a lack of predictability in working hours in hybrid arrangements and did not have enough flexibility in their working pattern. And while experiences with hybrid work have improved this year with fewer women saying they've been excluded from meetings, 37% of women still report that they have experienced exclusion while hybrid working in the past year (versus 58% last year), and nearly a third say that they don't have enough exposure to senior leaders (versus 45% last year). While this represents some progress, there is clearly still cause for concern.

Women bear the greatest responsibility for household tasks, and often feel they need to prioritize their partners' careers

In addition to their paid work, women still bear most of the responsibility for domestic work at home. These trends are more pervasive for women in ethnic minority groups, who are more likely to do the majority of the domestic work.

Further, more than a third of women say they feel the need to prioritize their partner's career over their own, often because their partner earns more money. More than two-thirds of women say their partner is the primary earner. However, even among women who are the primary earner, almost one in five still say they have to prioritize their partner's career over their own. This may contribute to a cycle that diminishes women's chances of earning more.

Despite some improvements, poor mental health and experiences of non-inclusive behaviors persist, amid broader health and safety concerns

Similar to the 2022 research, mental health remains a top concern for working women. While respondents report a slight improvement in mental well-being and fewer women say they feel burned out compared to last year (28% versus 46%), only 37% rate their ability to switch off from work as "good," declining from 45% last year. Meanwhile, the stigma around workplace mental health continues to exist, as only a quarter of respondents feel comfortable discussing mental health in the workplace—a significant decline from 43% in the last report. And many don't feel they get adequate mental health support from their employers. These issues are particularly prominent among women from underrepresented groups, who are more likely to report feeling burned out and are less likely to feel comfortable discussing mental health in the workplace.

Alongside these challenges, broader societal issues are impacting women. Nearly six in 10 (59%) respondents say they are very/extremely concerned about women's rights, making it their top concern, followed by financial security (58%), mental and physical health (both at 56%), and personal safety (54%). LGBT+ women are more likely to be concerned about women's rights, while women in ethnic minority groups are more likely to be concerned about their financial security.

More than four in 10 (44%) women report experiencing harassment and/or microaggressions. Though this is a decline from last year's 59%, these numbers are still far too high, and more than half of women who experienced these behaviors did not feel comfortable reporting it to their employers. Concerningly, LGBT+ women (76%) and women in ethnic minority groups (53%) experienced more non-inclusive behaviors in the last 12 months.

When it comes to women's health issues, many are struggling in silence

Many of the world's working women are experiencing health challenges related to menstruation and menopause. Among them, more than 40% report working through pain or symptoms related to menstruation and 20% work through symptoms related to menopause.

When asked about benefits employers can offer to support women, more than half of respondents said they believe employers should offer paid leave for women experiencing health challenges related to menstruation and menopause. However less than a third said their employer currently offers paid leave related to menstrual symptoms and only one in five offer paid leave for menopause symptoms.

Gender Equality Leader organizations keep getting it right

This is the third year Deloitte's research has identified a group of "Gender Equality Leaders," organizations that, according to the women surveyed, have created genuinely inclusive cultures that support their careers, work/life balance, and foster inclusion. Women who work for Gender Equality Leaders are more engaged and have higher levels of well-being and job satisfaction. Not only are they more likely to benefit from high levels of support and better hybrid experiences, but they report feeling more connected to their employer and far more motivated and productive at work. The women who work for these organizations experience three common factors: all feel comfortable reporting non-inclusive behaviors; all feel supported by their employers on work/life balance; and all believe their career is progressing as fast as they would like.

"Just five percent of women view their employers as leaders in gender equality, which should be a wake-up call that significant action is still needed," says Michele Parmelee, Deloitte Global Deputy CEO and Chief People and Purpose Officer. "Women are a vital cohort in the workforce, and our data shows that when organizations prioritize improving women's experiences in the workplace, they are more engaged, more productive, and they want to stay with their employers longer. It's not only the right thing to do, but it's a win-win for leaders to cultivate an inclusive culture where all women are set up to thrive."

For more information and to view the full results of Deloitte's Women @ Work 2023: A Global Outlook, visit: www.deloitte.com/womenatwork.

Methodology

Between October 2022 and January2023, Deloitte Global conducted a survey of 5,000 women in 10 countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, South Africa, United Kingdom, and the United States) to learn more about their experiences in the workplace. The survey also aimed to understand the state of gender equality in the workplace from an intersectional lens and the types of actions that employers are taking to support, retain, and empower women within their organizations. Each respondent answered 28 questions about their experience at work; the impact of that experience on their personal life; and the steps their employer is taking to support their career progression and well-being.

About Deloitte

"Deloitte," "us," "we" and "our" refer to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte