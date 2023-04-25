Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

HONOLULU, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the "Company"), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

"A big mahalo to our team who continue to make us a stronger, better airline. The demand for leisure travel remains strong in the domestic markets we serve, and we see similar conditions in most of our international markets," said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. "In recent days, our team completed a significant technology initiative, one of many projects underway in 2023 that position us for a bright future. We look forward to sustaining momentum on these initiatives and returning Hawaiian to profitability."

First Quarter 2023- Key Financial Metrics and Results



GAAP

YoY Change

Adjusted (a)

YoY Change Net Loss

($98.3M)

+$35.0M

($111.8M)

+$18.5M Diluted EPS

($1.91)

+$0.69

($2.17)

+$0.37 Pre-tax Margin

(20.5) %

+14.3 pts.

(23.0) %

+11.4 pts. EBITDA

($70.3M)

+$37.2M

($85.4M)

+$20.1M Operating Cost per ASM

14.85¢

0.19¢

11.04¢

(0.03)¢ Operating Revenue per ASM

12.46¢

1.27¢

N/A

N/A



(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted operating cost per ASM (CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items) to each of their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had:

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.4 billion

$1.6 billion in liquidity, including its undrawn $235 million revolving credit facility

Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.7 billion

Revenue Environment

Hawaiian benefited from continued robust leisure demand from North America to Hawaiʻi and the restoration of its international network excluding Japan. International traffic was buoyed by strong U.S. point of sale activity. Demand remained strong for premium products both domestically and internationally. The Company's overall operating revenue for the first quarter 2023 was up 28.4% from the first quarter 2022 on 15.4% higher capacity as Hawaiian recovered from the effects of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which impacted results in the first quarter 2022.

Other revenue was down 12.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022 driven by a decrease in cargo revenue.

Operational Environment

Several challenges continued to negatively affect the environment in which the Company operates. Constraints on the availability of A321 aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney engine delays, ongoing runway construction at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu ("HNL"), and delays related to air traffic control protocols disrupted Hawaiian's on-time performance, impaired its scheduling, and adversely affected its financial results.

Limitations on Hawaiian's A321 fleet availability necessitated the substitution of A330 aircraft, which are less fuel efficient, on some A321 routes. Fuel consumption for the first quarter 2023 was up 21.4% as compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to higher capacity and inefficiencies resulting from these challenges.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Technology Advancement

Transitioned its Passenger Service System to Amadeus' Altea platform marking a significant information technology ("IT") accomplishment for the Company in April; this new platform will enable the Company to be more commercially and operationally nimble

Routes and Network

Operated at 115% of its 2022 first quarter capacity, comprised of 98%, 119%, and 275% capacity on its North America , Neighbor Island and International routes, respectively

Announced an increase in summer weekly frequencies between Honolulu and Austin , Boston , Las Vegas , and Pago Pago in preparation for strong summer demand to Hawai'i as well as a fourth daily flight between Honolulu and Los Angeles twice per week

Announced resumption of service between Honolulu and Fukuoka beginning April 28 with thrice-weekly service

Guest Experience

Streamlined the Honolulu travel experience with the opening of a new TSA security checkpoint at HNL, which added 1,000 square feet for passenger queuing and 3,000 square feet of screening area; expanded screening capacity alleviates congestion and benefits all guests whether they are flying to a neighbor island or boarding a transpacific flight

People

Received ratification by Hawaiian's pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association of a four-year contract that provides for pay scale increases across all fleet types, improved health benefits, a signing bonus, and cost sharing, and enhancements to the postretirement and disability plans for more than 1,000 employees

Formed a partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Aviation Maintenance Technology SkillBridge program which provides an opportunity for veterans to bridge the transition into the civilian aviation and aerospace sector

Established a $100,000 scholarship fund in partnership with Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business to encourage Hawai'i students to pursue careers in IT with the potential to build a career at Hawaiian

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

Committed to new milestones on the path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; the Company's decarbonization roadmap relies on several key drivers, including the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), fleet modernization and new aircraft technologies, operational best practices to improve fuel efficiency, and advocacy for air traffic control system improvements

Announced an agreement with biofuel company Gevo, Inc. to purchase 50 million gallons of SAF over five years with deliveries to Hawaiian's gateway cities in California anticipated starting in 2029

Published the No Kākou a Pau ("interconnectedness") economic impact report which underscores the ways Hawaiian is connected to the economy of its home state including stimulating $10.2 billion in economic activity in Hawai'i and providing, directly or indirectly, for 53,500 jobs statewide in 2022

Second Quarter 2023 Outlook

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Item

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

GAAP Equivalent

GAAP Second Quarter 2023 Guidance Available Seat Miles (ASMs)

Up 10.5% to up 13.5%







Operating Revenue per ASM (RASM)

Down 8.5% to down 11.5%







CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items (a)

Flat to up 3%

Costs per ASM

Down 8.2% to down 10.2% Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

Up 16.5% to up 19.5%







Economic Fuel Price per Gallon (a)(b)

$2.62

Average fuel price per gallon, including taxes and delivery



Effective Tax Rate

21.0 %









Full Year 2023 Outlook

The table below summarizes the Company's updated expectations for the full year ending December 31, 2023 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Item

Prior Full Year 2023 Guidance

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

Up 10.5% to up 13.5%

Up 12.5% to up 15.5%

Economic Fuel Price per Gallon (a)(b)

$2.92

$2.70





(a) See Table 3 and Table 4 for a reconciliation of CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items and economic fuel price per gallon to each of their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (b) Fuel Price per Gallon estimates are based on the April 11, 2023 fuel forward curve.

Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's timing and expectations related to network and route recovery; future domestic and international demand for air travel; the outcomes of the Company's university partnerships; the Company's environmental commitments; expectations relating to aircraft deliveries; expectations relating to SAF deliveries; expectations related to the market for SAF and its impact on jet fuel consumption; the Company's outlook for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 and twelve-months ending December 31, 2023; statements regarding the Company's future performance; and statements as to other matters that do not relate strictly to historical facts or statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements.

The Company is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed from time to time in the Company's public filings and public announcements, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

Table 1. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022

% Change



(in thousands, except per share data) Operating Revenue:











Passenger

$ 548,526

$ 404,029

35.8 % Other

64,077

73,185

(12.4) % Total

612,603

477,214

28.4 % Operating Expenses:











Wages and benefits

241,933

203,099

19.1 % Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

197,625

150,982

30.9 % Maintenance, materials and repairs

50,287

55,650

(9.6) % Aircraft and passenger servicing

42,532

33,815

25.8 % Depreciation and amortization

32,667

33,755

(3.2) % Commissions and other selling

28,238

20,647

36.8 % Aircraft rent

28,171

26,276

7.2 % Other rentals and landing fees

38,720

34,611

11.9 % Purchased services

35,072

30,687

14.3 % Other

34,785

35,497

(2.0) % Total

730,030

625,019

16.8 % Operating Loss

(117,427)

(147,805)

(20.6) % Nonoperating Income (Expense):











Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

(22,880)

(25,037)



Interest income

16,465

4,434



Capitalized interest

1,458

1,052



Losses on fuel derivatives

(5,065)

—



Other components of net periodic benefit cost

(1,494)

1,286



Gains (losses) on investments, net

697

(12,364)



Gains on foreign debt

2,260

11,762



Other, net

155

374



Total

(8,404)

(18,493)



Loss Before Income Taxes

(125,831)

(166,298)



Income tax benefit

(27,574)

(33,020)



Net Loss

$ (98,257)

$ (133,278)



Net Loss Per Share











Basic

$ (1.91)

$ (2.60)



Diluted

$ (1.91)

$ (2.60)



Weighted Average Number of Common Stock Shares Outstanding:











Basic

51,507

51,288



Diluted

51,507

51,288





Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)





March 31, 2023 (unaudited)

December 31, 2022



(in thousands, except shares) ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 271,855

$ 229,122 Restricted cash

17,648

17,498 Short-term investments

1,111,082

1,147,193 Accounts receivable, net

99,880

113,862 Income taxes receivable

3,382

70,204 Spare parts and supplies, net

38,905

36,875 Prepaid expenses and other

83,021

63,553 Total

1,625,773

1,678,307 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,167,795 and $1,135,262 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

1,937,797

1,874,352 Other Assets:







Assets held-for-sale

5,024

14,019 Operating lease right-of-use assets

439,228

459,128 Long-term prepayments and other

106,136

100,317 Intangible assets, net

13,500

13,500 Total Assets

$ 4,127,458

$ 4,139,623 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 202,864

$ 196,009 Air traffic liability and current frequent flyer deferred revenue

746,467

590,796 Other accrued liabilities

186,911

182,036 Current maturities of long-term debt, less discount

46,176

47,836 Current maturities of finance lease obligations

24,819

25,789 Current maturities of operating leases

78,620

77,858 Total

1,285,857

1,120,324 Long-Term Debt

1,566,382

1,583,889 Other Liabilities and Deferred Credits:







Noncurrent finance lease obligations

69,895

75,221 Noncurrent operating leases

328,370

347,726 Accumulated pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations

141,508

135,775 Other liabilities and deferred credits

74,588

94,654 Noncurrent frequent flyer deferred revenue

325,407

318,369 Deferred tax liability, net

102,131

130,400 Total

1,041,899

1,102,145 Commitments and Contingencies







Shareholders' Equity:







Special preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, three shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 51,546,972 and 51,450,904 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

515

514 Capital in excess of par value

287,524

287,161 Accumulated income

42,499

140,756 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(97,218)

(95,166) Total

233,320

333,265 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,127,458

$ 4,139,623

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022



(in thousands) Net cash provided by Operating Activities

$ 118,291

$ 22,154 Cash flows from Investing Activities:







Additions to property and equipment, including pre-delivery payments

(106,215)

(9,066) Proceeds from the disposition of aircraft and aircraft related equipment

9,563

1,124 Purchases of investments

(96,806)

(263,161) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

144,069

307,780 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(49,389)

36,677 Cash flows from Financing Activities:







Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

(24,953)

(66,704) Payment for taxes withheld for stock compensation

(1,066)

(1,490) Net cash used in financing activities

(26,019)

(68,194) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

42,883

(9,363) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of Period

246,620

507,828 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of Period

$ 289,503

$ 498,465

Table 2. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Selected Consolidated Statistical Data (unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022

% Change



(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated) Scheduled Operations:











Revenue passengers flown

2,592

2,030

27.7 % Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

3,844,061

2,974,352

29.2 % Available seat miles (ASM)

4,914,619

4,242,483

15.8 % Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield)

14.27 ¢

13.58 ¢

5.1 % Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)

78.2 %

70.1 %

8.1 pts. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)

11.16 ¢

9.52 ¢

17.2 % Total Operations:











Revenue passengers flown

2,593

2,036

27.4 % Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

3,845,978

2,987,565

28.7 % Available seat miles (ASM)

4,917,517

4,263,048

15.4 % Operating revenue per ASM (RASM)

12.46 ¢

11.19 ¢

11.3 % Operating cost per ASM (CASM)

14.85 ¢

14.66 ¢

1.3 % CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items (a)

11.04 ¢

11.07 ¢

(0.3) % Aircraft fuel expense per ASM (b)

4.02 ¢

3.54 ¢

13.6 % Revenue block hours operated

52,228

44,883

16.4 % Gallons of jet fuel consumed

64,853

53,417

21.4 % Average cost per gallon of jet fuel (actual) (b)

$3.05

$2.83

7.8 %





(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items. (b) Includes applicable taxes and fees.

Table 3.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Economic Fuel Expense (unaudited)

The Company believes that economic fuel expense is a good measure of the effect of fuel prices on its business as it most closely approximates the net cash outflow associated with the purchase of fuel for its operations in a period. The Company defines economic fuel expense as GAAP fuel expense plus losses/(gains) realized through actual cash (receipts)/payments received from or paid to hedge counterparties for fuel hedge derivative contracts settled during the period.





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022

% Change



(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery

$ 197,625

$ 150,982

30.9 % Realized losses on settlement of fuel derivative contracts

1,513

—

100.0 % Economic fuel expense

$ 199,138

$ 150,982

31.9 % Fuel gallons consumed

64,853

53,417

21.4 % Economic fuel costs per gallon

$ 3.07

$ 2.83

8.5 %





Estimated three months ending June

30, 2023

Estimated full year ending December

31, 2023



(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery

$ 173,176 - $ 177,635

$ 717,814 - $ 736,956 Realized losses on settlement of fuel derivative contracts

2,577 - 2,577

10,035 - 10,035 Economic fuel expense

175,753 - 180,212

727,849 - 746,991 Fuel gallons consumed

66,980 - 68,705

269,135 - 276,311 Economic fuel costs per gallon

2.62 - 2.62

2.70 - 2.70

Table 4.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.



Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (unaudited)

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted operating expenses, adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS), CASM, PRASM, RASM, Passenger Revenue per RPM, and Adjusted EBITDA. Pursuant to Regulation G, the Company has included the following reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. The adjustments are described below:

CBA related expense .

Contract termination amortization . In December 2022 , the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with one of its third-party service providers to early terminate its Amended and Restated Complete Fleet Services Agreement (Amended CFS) covering A330-200 aircraft. The Amended CFS was originally scheduled to run through December 2027 , and will now terminate in April 2023 . Upon execution of the MOU, the Company agreed to pay a total of $12.5 million in termination fees, which was recognized in fiscal year 2022. As of December 31, 2022 , the Company had approximately $24.1 million in deferred liabilities to be recognized into earnings over the remaining contract term as contra-maintenance materials and repairs expense. During the three months ended March 31, 2023 , the Company recognized approximately $18.1 million in amortization within Maintenance, materials and repairs in the Consolidated Statements of Operation.

Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts . Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, and include the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

Gain on sale of commercial real estate . In February 2023 , the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of its commercial real estate and recognized a gain on sale of $10.2 million , which was recorded in Other operating expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Interest income on federal tax refund . In March 2023 , the Company received $4.7 million in interest income related to a refund received on the Company's income tax return. The interest income received was recorded in Interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Unrealized gain on foreign debt . Unrealized gain on foreign debt is based on fluctuation in exchange rates and the measurement of foreign-denominated debt to the Company's functional currency.

Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated foreign exchange positions . Changes in fair value of foreign currency derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, including the unrealized amounts of foreign currency derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities. Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities is driven by changes in market prices and currency fluctuations, which is recorded in Other nonoperating expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The Company believes that adjusting for the impact of the changes in fair value of equity securities and fuel derivative contracts, fluctuations in exchange rates on debt instruments denominated in foreign currency, and non-recurring expenses and income/gains (including CBA-related, contract termination amortization, interest income on tax refund, and gain on sale of commercial real estate), helps investors better analyze the Company's operational performance and compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented.





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022



Total

Diluted Net Loss

Per Share

Total

Diluted Net Loss

Per Share



(in thousands, except per share data) Net Loss, as reported

$ (98,257)

$ (1.91)

$ (133,278)

$ (2.60) Adjusted for:















CBA related expense

17,727

0.35

2,104

0.04 Contract termination amortization

(18,114)

(0.35)

—

— Gain on sale of commercial real estate

(10,179)

(0.20)

—

— Interest income on federal tax refund

(4,672)

(0.09)

—

— Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts

3,552

0.07

—

— Unrealized gain on foreign debt

(2,488)

(0.05)

(11,582)

(0.23) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(944)

(0.02)

11,474

0.23 Tax effect of adjustments

1,568

0.03

985

0.02 Adjusted net loss

$ (111,807)

$ (2.17)

$ (130,297)

$ (2.54)

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes that adjusting earnings for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring operating expenses (such as changes in unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments) and one-time charges helps investors better analyze the Company's financial performance by allowing for company-to-company and period-over-period comparisons that are unaffected by company-specific or one-time occurrences.





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022



(in thousands) Net Loss

$ (98,257)

$ (133,278) Income tax benefit

(27,574)

(33,020) Depreciation and amortization

32,667

33,755 Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

22,880

25,037 EBITDA, as reported

(70,284)

(107,506) Adjusted for:







CBA related expense

17,727

2,104 Contract termination amortization

(18,114)

— Gain on sale of commercial real estate

(10,179)

— Interest income on tax refund

(4,672)

— Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

3,552

— Unrealized gain on foreign debt

(2,488)

(11,582) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(944)

11,474 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (85,402)

$ (105,510)

Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)

The Company has separately listed in the table below its fuel costs per ASM and non-GAAP unit costs, excluding fuel and non-recurring items. These amounts are included in CASM, but for internal purposes the Company consistently uses cost metrics that exclude fuel and non-recurring items (if applicable) to measure and monitor its costs.





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP Operating Expenses

$ 730,030

$ 625,019 Adjusted for:







CBA related expense

(17,727)

(2,104) Contract termination amortization

18,114

— Gain on sale of commercial real estate

10,179

— Operating Expenses excluding non-recurring items

$ 740,596

$ 622,915 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(197,625)

(150,982) Operating Expenses excluding fuel and non-recurring items

$ 542,971

$ 471,933 Available Seat Miles

4,917,517

4,263,048 CASM - GAAP

14.85 ¢

14.66 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(4.02)

(3.54) CBA related expense

(0.36)

(0.05) Contract termination amortization

0.37

— Gain on sale of commercial real estate

0.20

— CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items

11.04 ¢

11.07 ¢





Estimated three months ending June 30,

2023



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP operating expenses

$ 712,145 - $ 748,116 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(175,488) - (180,007) Less: non recurring items

5,972 - 5,972 Adjusted operating expenses

$ 542,629 - $ 574,081 Available seat miles

4,990,507 - 5,125,996 CASM - GAAP

14.27 ¢ - 14.59 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(3.52) - (3.51) Less: non recurring items

0.12 - 0.12 CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items

10.87 ¢ - 11.20 ¢

Pre-tax margin

The Company excludes changes in fair value of equity securities and fuel derivative contracts, fluctuations and exchange rates on debt instruments denominated in foreign currency, and non-recurring items from pre-tax margin for the same reasons as described above.





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022 Pre-Tax Margin, as reported

(20.5) %

(34.8) % CBA ratification bonus

2.9

0.4 Contract termination amortization

(3.0)

— Gain on sale of commercial real estate

(1.7)

— Interest income on tax refund

(0.8)

— Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts

0.6

— Unrealized gain on foreign debt

(0.4)

(2.4) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(0.1)

2.4 Adjusted Pre-Tax Margin

(23.0) %

(34.4) %

