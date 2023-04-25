AUA/SUO Release an Amendment to the Advanced Prostate Cancer Guideline

BALTIMORE, Md., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO), released the 2023 clinical practice guideline amendment for the management of advanced prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common solid organ malignancy for men in the United States and remains the second leading cause of cancer deaths for this population. This guideline was amended to keep up with the rapidly evolving prostate cancer treatment landscape.

"New data related to advanced prostate cancer is constantly being published, and clinicians need to keep up," said William Lowrance, Chair of the guideline panel and urologic oncologist at Bon Secours Mercy Health. "This guideline not only goes over the latest evidence-based treatments, but it explains the different classes of agents for use in various prostate cancer disease states."

This guideline has 40 recommendations in total, and the amendment includes updates to recommendations under the five disease states outlined below:

Biochemical recurrence ("rising PSA state") without metastatic disease after exhaustion of local treatment options

Metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer

Non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

"As the treatment for advanced prostate cancer continues to evolve, the SUO is passionate about keeping clinicians up to date," said Jeffrey Holzbeierlein, MD, President of SUO and Vice President and Physician in Chief at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. "With the approval of new classes of agents for use in various prostate cancer disease states, we, along with the AUA, felt like there was a need for updated guidelines based on currently available published data."

The full guideline is now available at https://www.auanet.org/guidelines-and-quality/guidelines/advanced-prostate-cancer

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

Lowrance W, Dreicer R, Jarrard DF, et al. Updates to advanced prostate cancer: AUA/SUO guideline (2023). J Urol. 2023;209(6): https://www.auajournals.org/doi/full/10.1097/JU.0000000000003452

