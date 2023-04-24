TOPLINE PRO NAMED TO 2023 SMBTECH 50

An AI-powered one-stop-shop for service based small businesses to grow

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topline Pro is an easy-to-use, AI-driven platform that is a one-stop-shop service professionals to get discovered, build trust, and get booked online. The company was named on the 2023 SMBTech 50, created by GGV Capital in collaboration with Crunchbase and 27 venture capital firms to recognize the growth and potential of startups that serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Examples of other businesses in the top 50 include Calendly, Gusto, Service Titan, Stripe, and others. In celebration of the SMBTech 50 list, company honorees will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite today.

Topline Pro Team celebrating SMBTech 50 Award (PRNewswire)

Said Topline Pro Co-Founder and CEO, Nick Ornitz: "We are honored to be recognized on the SMBTech 50 list and to be among such distinguished founders. For us, this recognition is not only a validation of the progress we have made so far, but also a call to action. We believe that technology has the power to transform the way small businesses operate, and we are committed to using AI to create visionary solutions that help small business owners to succeed. We are excited about what the future holds, and we are eager to continue evolving our platform to help SMBs."

Until the creation of Topline Pro, there have been few opportunities for home services small businesses to grow beyond word-of-mouth referrals or lead-generation purchases from third party marketplaces, both of which are not scalable solutions for small businesses. By giving pros full ownership of the data they collect and the customer relationships they build, Topline Pro is empowering small home services businesses to scale meaningfully and create a direct flywheel of recurring customers. Furthermore Topline Pro's platform puts much of the business marketing and operations on autopilot allowing for the business owners to focus on work in the field and to better serve their customers.

The SMBTech 50 list (https://smbtech50.com/) demonstrates both the breadth and depth of the sector and the enthusiasm of venture capital investors for these companies. More than 200 companies were nominated and voted on by top SMBTech venture capital investors to create the SMBTech 50, which represents a mix of early, growth and late-stage private companies.

More than 30 million small businesses in the U.S. represent 44% of GDP, about half of U.S. employment, and more than $180 billion in annual technology spending. The U.S. is also seeing a renaissance of small business and entrepreneurship, with more than 10 million new business applications submitted in 2021 and 2022. GGV Capital's SMBTech 50 list celebrates the private, venture-backed technology companies seeking to make a significant impact on SMBs.

"Public companies in the SMBTech space have grown from just a few billion dollars of market cap to more than $500 billion over the last decade," said Tiffany Luck, Partner at GGV Capital. "Every year, we put together this list of top private companies, and we are blown away by the level of innovation, growth, and impact they are making on the SMB economy. Congratulations to all on making this year's list!"

Co-founded in 2020 by Nick Ornitz and Shannon Kay, Topline Pro offers the fastest way to grow home services businesses with a generative AI-powered one-stop-shop enabling home service SMBs to be easily discovered, trusted and booked, directly. The AI-driven interface rapidly and affordably creates a custom, SEO-optimized website along with an application to help sync content to and from local listings, put social media communications on autopilot and enable the business owner to easily get paid online. Topline Pro is trusted by thousands of home service pros and has helped generate tens of millions in job requests in the past year.

Website: https://www.toplinepro.com/

Co-Founders Nick Ornitz and Shannon Kay Celebrating SMBTech 50 Award (PRNewswire)

Topline Pro Team celebrating SMBTech 50 Award (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Topline Pro