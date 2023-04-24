See's Candies® Launches "Chocolate Shop" Scented Candle

For the first time ever, the brand invites customers to bring the scent of their iconic chocolate shops into their homes

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies, the California-based candy company, unveils their first ever and newest item, the "Chocolate Shop" candle.

Experience the joy of walking into a See's shop in the comfort of your own home with this carefully crafted candle, scented with notes of vanilla, caramel, and cacao.

The rich aroma makes for a sweet treat for yourself or the perfect gift for chocolate lovers.

See's teamed up with Ritual + Fancy, a woman-owned small business, to create a candle fragrance that is as delicious and inviting as walking into a See's shop. Each candle is hand poured in Oregon with the signature scent, made exclusively for See's, and packaged in a bespoke black and white box.

Made in small batches using ethically sourced materials, each candle features:

100% vegan soy wax

100% clean cotton wicks

Natural fragrances

A 50 hour burn time

The "Chocolate Shop" 10 oz. candle is now available in shops and online for $28.00.

"There is nothing quite like opening the doors to a See's Candies shop. Being greeted with a warm smile, a sample, and that wonderful chocolate smell of our fresh candies is something we know our customers love," said Pat Egan, President & CEO. "We've tried long and hard to capture the incredible scent of walking into a See's shop, and I'm thrilled to share that we've done it. Now, customers can feel (and smell) that joy every day!"

Available just in time for the spring season, the "Chocolate Shop" candle is a great gift to mom for Mother's Day.

Visit https://www.sees.com or your local See's shop to purchase See's "Chocolate Shop" candle.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

