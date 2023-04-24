MoneyGram Announces Seth Ross as Chief Digital Officer

Ross will lead the Company's direct-to-consumer business and global digital strategy

This announcement comes as digital transactions now account for over 50% of the Company's money transfer business

DALLAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) ("MoneyGram" or the "Company"), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, today announced the appointment of Seth Ross as Chief Digital Officer. In this role, Ross will lead the Company's direct-to-consumer business and global digital strategy. He will report directly to Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO, and will sit on the Executive Leadership Team. His appointment is effective today, April 24, 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome Seth, a seasoned leader with a proven track record of building and scaling customer-centric digital offerings," said Holmes. "As digital transactions now account for over 50% of our money transfer business, this appointment couldn't come at a more fitting time. Seth brings significant experience in technology innovation and embedded financial services, and I am confident that he will skillfully lead us through the next phase of our digital growth strategy."

Ross brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to MoneyGram, most recently serving as General Manager, Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services at Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management. In this role, he provided the vision and leadership for the company's award-winning consumer app that enables on-demand access to wages. During his tenure, he helped to successfully extend the platform into new business-to-consumer markets around the world.

"On behalf of all of us at MoneyGram, I'm excited to welcome Seth to the team!" said Anna Greenwald, MoneyGram Chief Operating Officer. "As an experienced and passionate digital business strategist, Seth is the right leader to accelerate our digital growth, and I look forward to partnering with him to drive product and technology roadmaps."

Prior to Ceridian, Ross led the Banking-as-a-Service business at Green Dot Corporation, held multiple executive roles at American Express, and worked as a strategy consultant for nearly a decade. Ross holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate business degree from the Ivey Business School at Western University.

"I've watched with admiration as MoneyGram has evolved into a global fintech, and I'm excited to build upon the success of the team's digital efforts to date," said Ross. "MoneyGram has incredible assets to build on, including a trusted brand reaching millions of consumers worldwide, a fast-growing digital payments business, and a network that is second to none. I look forward to working with Alex, Anna and the world-class team at MoneyGram to help shape the future of the company."

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company that enables consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its expansive set of fintech offerings, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers annually the ability to seamlessly send money home to family and friends, store money in mobile wallets, and buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies on its industry-leading app. The Company's innovative cross-border platform enables its customers to send funds directly into bank accounts and mobile wallets or cash-in and cash-out more than 135 currencies and numerous cryptocurrencies through one of the largest cash distribution networks in the world. Modern, mobile and API-driven, MoneyGram's white-labeled remittance service also provides some of the world's top brands and organizations the ability to disburse funds directly to their consumer clients. Based in Dallas and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years, an honor based entirely on employee feedback.

