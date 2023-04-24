Don't miss this year's biggest exhibition in the packaging industry, SinoCorrugated 2023 will take place in Shanghai in July!

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 22 years of experience and resources accumulated, SinoCorrugated 2023, organized by RX (China) Investment Co., Ltd., is committed to building an industry gale that will drive the development of the corrugated packaging market from July 12-14. The exhibition has previously taken place at the Pudong New International Expo Center and this year, it will be held at the Hongqiao National Exhibition and Convention Center, offering an increased exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, providing not only a larger scale event but also an expanded are of each exhibition.

SinoCorrugated 2023 will take place in Shanghai from July 12-14 (PRNewswire)

Six Concurrent Exhibitions Cover the whole Packaging Industry Chain

As a mega gala of the global packaging industry chain, along with SinoCorrugated 2023, SinoFoldingCarton 2023, SinoPaper 2023, DPrint 2023, Food Pack & Tech 2023, and PACKCON 2023, SinoCorrugated 2023 invited over 1,200 high-quality exhibitors and more than 100,000 overseas visitors. It has strategically partnered with 200+ international associations and media to create a dynamic platform for industry communication and trade. Over 200 global/Asian latest equipment and products are set to debut at the event, highlighting the latest trends and innovations in the packaging industry. It is the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of the year, promising to exceed expectations.

Bigger and more convenient venue in Shanghai

The new venue, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), provides convenient access for visitors with various transportation options available. NECC is a mere 10-minute drive from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao High-Speed Railway Station. The surrounding subway and highway network are well-connected, allowing access to all major cities in China, such as Suzhou and Hangzhou, within 1 to 2 hours, as well as several large shopping malls. The display area of the new venue is more centralized, streamlining visitor entry and reducing queue times. This provides visitors the opportunity to systematically gain a comprehensive understanding of the packaging industry chain.

Exhibition Highlights

With the recovery of global trade, there is a high willingness among international exhibitors to participate. Over 100 overseas exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions will be returning to SinoCorrugated 2023. Seven national exhibition groups from Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, the United States, South Korea, and India, will bring new equipment and technology to the conference and compete with Chinese exhibitors.

200+New Product Global Debut Show

SinoCorrugated 2023 is an excellent international stage for product debuts, and there are various global and Asia Pacific debuts will launch. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness a vast number of on-site equipment start-up demonstrations, providing an immersive experience of the industry's new product releases.

On-site display of the 2025 future paperboard factory landing plan

Oversized negative high-speed corrugated production line

High-speed belt conveying single-sided and whole production line solutions

Face-up pre-printed corrugated board production

Fully digital unmanned glue making workstation

High-speed corrugated board production line combined with online digital printing (world premiere)

Japan's SHINKO's Super Alpha Series - New high-speed carton printing folder-gluing linkage line.

Intelligent high-speed corrugated board production line with adaptive cruise

High-speed printing and gluing line with the latest Korean gluing technology

Fully independent servo fixed unit high-definition printing slotted die cutting paste box linkage line

1200DPI water-based high-definition digital printing machine and linkage line that meets the needs of large-scale industrial production.

Maximum 2.5m width, 1m /s high-speed roll-to-roll digital pre-printing equipment

Double automatic nail box line with a maximum width of 7.2m for large boxes

Large format high-speed flat flattening die-cutting equipment with automatic pallet stacking function

On-site demonstration of the unmanned logistics system and intelligent loading system

World Corrugated Awards (WCA)

The biennial "Oscars" of the industry

The World Corrugated Award has become an iconic annual event for the corrugated industry since its launch in 2019. Organized by Reed Exhibitions and backed by the world's most prestigious and comprehensive industry associations and world-leading brand owners, the WCA brings together over 200 top companies worldwide. The event aims to recognize teams and individuals with innovative and outstanding management skills in the packaging industry by presenting awards.

Moreover, WCA set even a total prize pool of over $10,000 and 8 awards for this year's awards, and they are :

Best Design Innovation Award of the Year Innovative Material of the Year Innovative Application Award Best Risk Management Award of the Year Intelligent Production of the Year Business Transformation of the Year Top Five Outstanding People in the Industry of the Year Most Influential Cardboard Mill of the Year

WCA has opened for nominations, and any projects related to corrugated are eligible to participate. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 11, the day before the exhibition.

More than 30 high-end industry events

One stop to understand the development trend of the global packaging industry

30+ events have been designed to offer audiences unparalleled opportunities to network and collaborate with industry experts, learn about the latest trends and technologies in the packaging industry, and discover new products. Additionally, visitors can look forward to exciting activities such as the World Corrugated Forum, Asia-Pacific Printing Forum, New Product Global Debut Show, and National Days events such as India Day and Malaysia Day.

See you in Shanghai!

As the official platform for the packaging industry, SinoCorrugated 2023 is dedicated to promoting the development of the entire industry and providing a space for industry communication and collaboration. It invites all packaging industry professionals, companies, and enthusiasts to participate in these influential, forward-looking, and comprehensive industry exhibitions. Don't miss the opportunity to network with industry leaders, discover new products and technologies, and stay ahead in the field of packaging.

WEPACK 2023 will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, from July 12-14, 2023. Pre-registration is now open on the website, and secure your free tickets in advance.

