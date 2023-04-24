DEKRA increases revenue and transforms for the future

Goals for 2022 achieved

Global revenue grows by 7.4% to 3.8 billion euros in the fiscal year 2022

Investments rose by around one-third, reaching 143 million euros

Test services for EV batteries and charging infrastructure in high demand

Over 500 service offerings for sustainable business operations

Securing leading positions in Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence through acquisitions and joint venture

New market entries in vehicle testing services

Optimistic outlook for fiscal year 2023: DEKRA expects mid-to-high single digit revenue growth

STUTTGART, Germany , April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA has successfully increased its revenue as planned in the fiscal year 2022 and completed key strategic projects. "We had the right answers to the challenges of the past year and are very pleased with a boost in revenue of 7.4%," said CEO Stan Zurkiewicz at the company's annual press conference. "At the same time, we managed to invest heavily in our future business, launch innovative services, and successfully filled two newly created board member positions. This laid the foundations for future profitable growth", Zurkiewicz added.

Optimistic outlook for 2023

DEKRA has started well into 2023: in the first quarter, revenue amounted to 990 million euros, 12.8% higher than the previous year. DEKRA CEO Zurkiewicz is optimistic for the full year results: "We believe that we can continue to grow in the range a mid-to-high single digit in 2023 despite geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, thanks to our strong market positions worldwide and a compelling portfolio of new services in our focus areas of future mobility, cyber security, and sustainability."

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Read full version: https://www.dekra.com/en/newsroom/#tab=press

Contact:

Uta Leitner

+49.711.7861-2877

uta.leitner@dekra.com

+49.711.7861-2877

View original content:

SOURCE DEKRA SE