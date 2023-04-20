CodeSignal Takes Technical Hiring to New Heights with Enhanced Scoring System and Revolutionary AI Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, the leading technical interview and assessment solution, today announced Coding Score 2023 and custom AI-generated insights to revolutionize the way companies evaluate skills and approach technical hiring.

Coding Score 2023 leverages an innovative two-tiered scoring report for all CodeSignal Certified Evaluations . By analyzing data points from hundreds of thousands of candidates, CodeSignal's Skills Evaluation Lab has optimized the scoring methodology, offering greater clarity into a candidate's proficiency level in each skill assessed. This new system provides customers with a more comprehensive understanding of a candidate's complete skill set, delivering a stronger signal of skill when compared to other assessment solutions on the market. Coding Score 2023 also empowers candidates by providing individualized feedback that pinpoints areas of excellence or areas with potential for skill development, strengthening the overall candidate experience.

In addition to the enhanced scoring system, CodeSignal's latest update to its platform introduces cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. By harnessing the power of AI, CodeSignal transforms the hiring process into a streamlined experience, while providing a robust and reliable platform for technical assessments and interviewing. This new feature saves valuable time for CodeSignal's customers, enabling them to make informed hiring decisions quickly and efficiently.

"CodeSignal has always been committed to developing innovative solutions that help companies build high-performing tech teams," says Peter Lu, SVP of Product at CodeSignal. "With the launch of Coding Score 2023, we are providing customers with a more consistent and precise evaluation system to help organizations make smarter hiring decisions."

Combined with CodeSignal's recent expansion of their Certified Evaluations, CodeSignal's latest innovations continue to empower companies to hire top tech talent with greater accuracy and efficiency.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is the leading technical interview and assessment solution, helping companies identify the right candidates with the right skills—even if they don't have the "right" profile. For far too long, companies have spent too much time sifting through all the noise produced by traditional resumes, generic assessments, and inconsistent interviews, when all they really want to know is how well candidates can do the job.

CodeSignal helps companies go beyond the noise with smarter assessment questions, a simpler process, and a stronger platform. Founded in 2015, CodeSignal is trusted by leading companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox.

