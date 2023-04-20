Andy Volkmann of FranConnect Named "2023 NVTC Emerging Growth CFO of the Year Award Finalist" by the Northern Virginia Technology Council

Award Recognizes Top Finance Executives for their Exceptional Contribution to the Economic Growth of the Region's Technology Community

HERNDON, Va., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, the global leader of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, is proud to announce its Chief Financial Officer, Andy Volkmann, has been recognized as a finalist for the 27th annual Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Emerging Growth CFO of the Year Award. This prestigious award recognizes top finance leaders for their extraordinary achievements and excellence in advancing the economic development of the region's technology community.

The panel of independent judges include former CFO award winners, who selected Volkmann for exceeding the traditional expectations of a CFO. Selection criteria include company transformation, new technology implementation and innovation, and community service contributions.

"Congratulations Andy Volkmann for being named a finalist for Emerging Growth CFO of the Year. His financial stewardship and commitment to building innovative, financially-secure businesses contributes to making our region one of the largest and most influential tech hubs in the nation," said Jennifer Taylor, President, and CEO of NVTC.

Volkmann has been recognized for his outstanding achievements in overseeing the financial operations of FranConnect since joining the company in 2020. Through his strategic financial planning and vision, Andy has been instrumental in helping guide the company through continuous stages of growth and completing two acquisitions in 2022 – FranchiseBlast and World Manager.

"I am honored to be named a finalist for this prestigious award," said Andy Volkmann. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire FranConnect team, as well as the dynamic and forward-thinking culture of our company. To be the CFO of a company that is constantly driving innovation, speed and scale for brands in the franchise and multi-location industry has been truly remarkable."

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia.

"Our region continues to be a hotbed of innovation that supports technology companies throughout the growth curve continuum — including early and mid-stage technology companies to mature market leaders," said Shiv Varma, KPMG partner, and chair of this year's CFO Awards program. "CFOs and finance executives play a pivotal role in making our technology ecosystem as successful and vibrant as it is today."

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and start-ups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 450 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading franchise management and multi-location management software provider. For 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for over 1500 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses as well as half of the franchise brands listed in the "Smartest Growing Brands" list rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global offices in Australia, India, Colombia, and Canada. For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.

