USAA Life Insurance Company Releases Top Military Baby Names

SAN ANTONIO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA Life Insurance Company today released its top ten military baby names. Often parents use family names, celebrity names, or special locations as inspiration to name their child.

Provided by USAA (PRNewswire)

"Choosing a name can be one of the hardest decisions a parent makes before their child is born," said Chris Flint, senior vice president, USAA Life Insurance Company. "USAA can help make protecting their future an easy decision."

Boy Names Girl Names 1. William 1. Olivia 2. James 2. Emma 3. Jacob 3. Ava 4. Benjamin 4. Abigail 5. Ethan 5. Sophia 6. Noah 6. Isabella 7. Luke 7. Elizabeth 8. John 8. Emily 9. Andrew 9. Charlotte 10. Jackson 10. Madison

Parents purchase a life insurance policy so their families can have peace of mind when they need it most. Life insurance for children is more about safeguarding their future. To learn more about protecting your family, visit usaa.com/insuremychild.

*Top names sourced from active USAA child life insurance policies.

USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Life insurance and annuities provided by USAA Life Insurance Company, San Antonio, TX and in New York by USAA Life Insurance Company of New York, Highland Falls, NY. All insurance products are subject to state availability, issue limitations and contractual terms and conditions. Each company has sole financial responsibility for its own products.

Copyright © 2023 USAA.

Contact: USAA Media Relations

External_communications@usaa.com

210-498-0940

USAA Logo (PRNewsfoto/USAA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USAA