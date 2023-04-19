New Research Uncovers Vascular Benefits of Peanut Consumption on Young Adults

ALBANY, Ga., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study from the University of Barcelona has found that eating peanuts and peanut butter may benefit the hearts of young, healthy people1. The findings are significant since the incidence of heart disease, heart failure and endocarditis has been on the rise in young adults2 – an alarming trend because those conditions are typically seen in an older population.

Since they’re packed with vitamins and minerals, peanuts and peanut butter deliver both short-term and long-term health benefits that can have a positive impact on every stage of life. (PRNewswire)

The research, which was recently published in the journal Antioxidants and shared by The Peanut Institute , discusses a preventive medicine approach for younger generations.

"The bottomline finding is that peanuts can play an important role in promoting heart health by preventing atherosclerosis, reducing inflammation and improving vascular health," says Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist and research director for The Peanut Institute. "It's encouraging because this is the first study of its kind to show this kind of protection in young people simply by eating peanuts."

The six-month study conducted by the University of Barcelona involved 63 healthy young adults ages 18-33 who included a single serving of peanuts or peanut butter in their regular, daily diet. Researchers discovered that the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in peanuts may lead to key changes in the gut microbiota, which in turn produce compounds that improve vascular biomarkers.

"There's an urgent need to focus cardiovascular disease education and prevention efforts on young adults," says Dr. Sterling. "The increases in high blood pressure and obesity are impacting the hearts of young people and leading to serious conditions that are usually seen in those who are decades older."

A serving of peanuts, which is about a handful, costs approximately 15 cents and delivers seven grams of plant-based protein plus 19 vitamins and minerals, heart-healthy fats and beneficial fiber. A daily serving of peanut butter is two tablespoons and costs about 19 cents.

"In addition to protecting the heart, optimal vascular health is important for a variety of other functions like cognition, memory, mental health and even sexual function," says Sterling.

Rosa M. Lamuela, professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences of the University of Barcelona and member of the Institute for Nutrition and Food Safety Research (INSA) and the Physiopathology of Obesity and Nutrition Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBEROBN), led the study.

"In addition to helping lower the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, the consumption of nuts and peanuts has been linked to a lower risk of diabetes, especially due to the protective effect of the polyphenols found in these foods," says Isabella Parilli-Moser, first author of the study.

For more health news and recipe ideas that incorporate peanuts and peanut butter, visit PeanutInstitute.com. The Peanut Institute also provides news and updates on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and Pinterest .

Based in Albany, Ga., The Peanut Institute is a non-profit organization supporting nutrition research and developing educational programs to encourage healthful lifestyles that include peanuts and peanut products. The Peanut Institute pursues its mission through research programs, educational initiatives and the promotion of healthful lifestyles to consumers of all ages. As an independent forum, The Peanut Institute is uniquely positioned to work with all segments of the food industry, the research community, academia, consumer organizations and governmental institutions.

Sources:

(PRNewsfoto/The Peanut Institute) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Peanut Institute