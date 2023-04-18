SOCOTEC Acquires Spinnaker Group, further strengthening and expanding geographic presence of its Green Building Consulting Services

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC Consulting, Inc., part of SOCOTEC USA, a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting, and advisory services with a strategic focus on building and infrastructure sectors, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Spinnaker Group, a South Florida-based energy efficiency and sustainability consulting firm and respected leader in the green-building movement. Established in 2003, Spinnaker Group has built a reputation for delivering high-quality sustainable building projects, with more than 150 LEED Certified projects, over 700 million sf. of commissioned building space, and more than $10 billion in project values worldwide.

The acquisition of Spinnaker Group strengthens SOCOTEC USA's energy and sustainability consulting services, adding to its existing expertise in the field and further promoting its commitment to sustainable development. In addition to providing sustainability consulting services, Spinnaker Group's diverse team of design and construction professionals offer energy modeling, fundamental and enhanced building commissioning, neighborhood planning, operations and maintenance consulting, indoor air quality testing, and life-cycle analyses for all types of building projects.

"Acquiring The Spinnaker Group is important for SOCOTEC USA, and we are excited to welcome their talented team of experts to our organization," said Marc Weissbach, CEO of SOCOTEC USA. "The addition of Spinnaker Group's expertise and experience to our team will enable us to rapidly deploy sustainability consulting services in the growing South Florida marketplace."

"Our team is thrilled to join SOCOTEC USA," said Jonathan Burgess, President of Spinnaker Group. "At Spinnaker Group, we are passionate about transforming lives by fostering sustainable, resilient, and healthy spaces. Joining forces with SOCOTEC USA will enable us to reach a wider audience and have a greater impact on the sustainability of buildings and communities."

"The addition of Spinnaker unites industry leaders and introduces SOCOTEC into the South Florida marketplace for energy, sustainability, commissioning, and retro-commissioning services we are already well known for in other geographies. We are steadfast in our commitment to help our clients reduce the carbon footprint of their built assets" added Jeremy Schinasi, Principal of SOCOTEC USA and Practice Leader, responsible for Strategic Partnerships and Integration.

"SOCOTEC Group is a leading international group (26 countries) and an independent trusted third party for the built assets. With Spinnaker joining our US team, we are constantly working on building the best ever value proposition to the American market on how we can make a difference for a sustainable building environment." added Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group.

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, sustainability and safety, and the environment.

Today a leading $1.2 billion USD company that more than doubled in size in 6 years (CAGR of 15%), SOCOTEC's mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of building and infrastructure assets and people's safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project's lifecycle.

As a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 26 countries, 11,300 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

SOCOTEC, an industry leader in the building and infrastructure sectors, offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across six service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Code & Planning; (iv) Project Advisory; (v) Dispute Resolution; and (vi) Specialty Engineering. In the USA, SOCOTEC employs over 400 professionals in more than 20 offices.

