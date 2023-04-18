Freddy's introduces its new Steakburger Stacker and Reese's® Creamy Peanut Butter Shake & Reese's® Crunchy Peanut Butter Concrete for a limited time

WICHITA, Kan., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its new Steakburger Stacker and Reese's® Creamy Peanut Butter Shake & Reese's® Crunchy Peanut Butter Concrete. The limited-time offers are available to order starting April 19 through June 20 at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order Steakburger Stacker comes with three sizzling steakburger patties, American and White Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and homemade Freddy's Fry Sauce.

"The Steakburger Stacker features a delicious combination of toppings that makes for a delightful experience in every bite," said Erin Walter, VP of Brand Marketing. "It's the perfect choice if you're looking for a meal to pair with one of our new Reese's® frozen custard treats."

Freddy's Reese's® Creamy Peanut Butter Shake and Reese's® Crunchy Peanut Butter Concrete are both made with freshly churned vanilla frozen custard, Reese's® Peanut Butter cups and Reese's® peanut butter sauce, all topped with whipped cream. The shake has added milk so guests can enjoy the dessert through a straw. The concrete is blended with chopped peanuts and is a thicker treat that needs to be eaten with a spoon. It is also topped with a sprinkle of chopped peanuts.

"We've created two new dessert options for guests to choose how they would like to enjoy their Reese's® – as a Creamy Shake or a Crunchy Concrete," said Walter. "Peanut butter lovers are sure to find Reese's® one-of-a-kind peanut butter blended with Freddy's rich and smooth frozen custard an irresistible treat that incorporates the perfect balance of sweet and salty flavors."

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 460 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

