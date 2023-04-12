Saint Joseph's Medical Center Extends Oracle Health's EHR and RevElate Across its Entire Health System

Implementation will streamline patient communications, automate accounting processes, and provide caregivers and staff with the data they need to make more informed decisions

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Joseph's Medical Center, a 332-bed and 12 clinic health system spanning Westchester County, The Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island, is extending Oracle Health's electronic health record (EHR), and RevElate Patient Accounting across all its locations. By expanding its current Oracle Health footprint, the health network can consolidate multiple disconnected systems to make consistent patient health records accessible in all its hospitals and ambulatory care facilities, increase efficiency in the patient accounting process, and provide patients with a single, intuitive portal to access all their health data.

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

"Saint Joseph's commitment to excellence in care through support and ministry has led to exciting growth and services for the people of Westchester County, The Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island," said Michael Spicer, president and CEO, Saint Joseph's Medical Center. "Standardizing on Cerner Millennium EHR and RevElate allows us to consolidate disparate systems and processes, giving our clinicians, staff, and patients access to the right data at the right time to make better decisions."

By extending its use of the EHR and RevElate across its entire network, Saint Joseph's clinicians and staff will be able to make more informed care decisions and reduce repetitive, time-consuming processes in the front and back office. Standardizing to a single EHR is intended to help improve care team coordination, enhance interoperability and strengthen patient care continuity across the system. Adopting RevElate will automate their entire billing process and bring together a unified view of clinical and financial information to give Saint Joseph's better visibility into patient activity and accounts.

"Reducing cost and complexity while helping to improve care at health systems like Saint Joseph's Medical Center is at the core of Oracle's healthcare mission," said Travis Dalton, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health. "Together, with our customers and industry partners, we can accelerate innovation across the industry to create a more connected, better informed, and easier to navigate healthcare system that identifies social determinants of health and improves care equity and outcomes."

To learn more about how Oracle is transforming healthcare, visit Booth #921 at the 2023 HIMSS Global Health Conference in Chicago, April 17-21, 2023 and book a meeting here.

About Saint Joseph's Medical Center

Since 1888, Saint Joseph's Medical Center has served Yonkers and the surrounding communities of Westchester and New York City with patient-centered, quality-focused inpatient and outpatient care, including specialized programs such as orthopedics, cardiology, family medicine, geriatrics; and wound care; advanced emergency treatment; state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging and ambulatory surgery; inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services; and a network of primary care services serving Westchester, the Bronx and Manhattan. Its Saint Vincent's Hospital Westchester division in Harrison offers a comprehensive range of mental health, addiction and residential programs serving Westchester and The Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island. Please visit us on the web at saintjosephs.org and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle