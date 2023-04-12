More Than 40 States Unite to Launch United States Blockchain Coalition

First-of-its-Kind Organization to Drive Multistate Collaboration Across the Blockchain Ecosystem

SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than 40 states unite to launch the United States Blockchain Coalition (USBC), a first-of-its-kind organization built to drive multistate collaboration and maintain American leadership in digital asset, Bitcoin, and distributed ledger technologies (DLT).

Nascent digital asset, Bitcoin and DLT companies often lack the individual influence to affect legislation or policy outcomes. The USBC is the only organization with a multi-state approach, leveraging hyperlocal relationships to seek consistent policies at the state level through alignment on public policy and legislative priorities. Led by representatives from Texas, Washington, California, Florida, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania, initial priorities will focus on the following outcomes:

Share best practices, learnings, and other resources across the states to develop a unified national strategy and supportive regulatory environment.

Align and collaborate on public policy and legislative priorities; primarily at the state level.

Create opportunities to partner on projects that enhance the competitiveness of the U.S., different regions, and individual states.

"There is great power in the community coming together to collectively advocate for the industry," said Arry Yu, Founder and Co-Chair, United States Blockchain Coalition and Chair, Cascadia Blockchain Council. "Through this coalition, we will break down silos and advance the conversation around the benefits of blockchain-based technology. By working together, we can inform national strategy and policy to enhance the competitiveness of the American blockchain-based ecosystem."

USBC members will highlight and catalog use cases across the country, provide accessible education to policymakers, build relationships with regulatory bodies and agencies, and proactively seek out new partnerships with industry, government, academia, and investors to meaningfully grow the sector across the country. Notably, the USBC counts the nation's largest technology industry association, Washington Technology Industry Association, as one of its founding members. The organization is also producing a state-by-state economic impact of digital assets study coming out early summer 2023.

"The Bitcoin and blockchain industry is in a unique position - it has matured past infancy and is on the cusp of widespread adoption," said Lee Bratcher, Co-Chair, United States Blockchain Council and President, Texas Blockchain Council. "Together, USBC members can lay the building blocks of what's next for our industry and create a coherent operational environment for all states."

The USBC is actively recruiting new members to join its multi-state focused federation. If your state should be recognized as a leader for digital assets, Bitcoin and DLT, join us here .

About the U.S. Blockchain Coalition

The U.S. Blockchain Coalition (USBC) is a proactive collaboration of state associations, private entities, and influential individuals that drives a national conversation about emerging technology policy, education, and adoption. The USBC's mission is to share best practices, lessons learned, improve operational efficiency for each member, improve the purchasing power for the benefit of each member, and to consolidate political influence. The Coalition serves as the convener and the subject matter experts with a multi-state focused collective voice to better advocate for constructive public policy and educate key stakeholders, especially investors.

