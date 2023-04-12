Craig J. Christianson Joins Water Street Healthcare Partners

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that Craig J. Christianson has joined the firm as an executive advisor. He will work with Water Street's team of health care executives and investment professionals to identify and pursue growth opportunities in life sciences businesses.

Craig Christianson joins Water Street's team of health care executives and investment professionals. (PRNewswire)

I'm excited to work with Water Street on building businesses that can make a positive impact in life sciences.

Mr. Christianson most recently spearheaded commercial operations for global biotechnology company Promega Corporation. He also served as a board member of its medical affiliates, including Terso Solutions, Usona Institute and Biopharmaceutical Technology Institute. He previously led commercialization initiatives for the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, the patenting and licensing management organization supporting scientific research for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mr. Christianson began his career at IBM, where he served in sales and management positions during his 14 years with the global corporation.

"I have worked with many investment firms over the course of my career and Water Street stands out for its approach to partnering with founders and executives to advance their goals for growth. I'm excited to work together on new opportunities to invest in and build businesses that can make a positive impact in the life sciences industry."

Water Street is actively pursuing opportunities to grow companies in three key health care sectors: health care services, medical products and diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals and life sciences. The health care firm's target investments range in size from $50 million to $500 million in value.

About Water Street

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. The firm has completed more than 150 investments and acquisitions to build 40+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation and a more efficient health care system. Working closely with founders and management teams, Water Street aligns its deep industry expertise and network of resources to support their growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment professionals and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Water Street Healthcare Partners