Zennify Appoints Chris Conant, Former Salesforce SVP, as CEO

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zennify , a leading Salesforce and nCino consultancy specializing in financial services, today announced two new leaders to help guide Zennify's next phase of growth. Chris Conant , a customer success and IT services veteran who spent more than 15 years in the Salesforce ecosystem and 30 years in technology, will join as Zennify's new Chief Executive Officer. Matt Henwood , who led global services teams at 7Summits, Appirio and RevTech 360 has joined Zennify's executive team as Chief Delivery Officer.

Most recently Conant served as Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Salesforce, where he was responsible for driving value for Salesforce's customers. Prior to that, he was COO of Model Metrics, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2011. Conant has also been a board advisor to Silverline and 7Summits, services firms within the Salesforce ecosystem that have benefited from his guidance on scale and company growth.

"As a Salesforce and nCino partner, and one of the original launch partners for Salesforce's Financial Service Cloud, Zennify has built a reputation in the space as one of the go-to partners for financial institutions that want to see accelerated outcomes," said Chris Conant, CEO, Zennify. "It's a testament to their dedication to customer success, and the foundation Manvir and the team have built over the last decade. I'm excited to build upon those relationships and to bring that magic to an even broader set of customers."

"We founded Zennify in 2013 on the conviction that people could solve any major challenge with the right data and technology," said Manvir Sandhu, Zennify co-founder and the company's new Chief Innovation Officer. "Chris is a seasoned growth leader who knows the art of scaling a business and the science of customer success. I'm confident he is the right person to lead Zennify in this next chapter, and am thrilled to be able to deepen my focus on building the solutions customers need to solve their next set of challenges."

Joining Chris' executive leadership team is Matt Henwood , Zennify's new Chief Delivery Officer. Henwood has been working closely with Zennify as a Tercera Advisor , following Tercera's 2021 investment in Zennify. He has held delivery leadership positions at numerous high growth services companies, including three within the Salesforce ecosystem. His focus on developing innovative teams that outperform the competition is a perfect match to Zennify's focus on talent and culture.

Zennify is an award-winning technology consulting firm that delivers impeccable solutions not only for its customers, but the community at large. As a Salesforce and nCino partner with a 4.9/5 Customer Satisfaction Rating and investment from Salesforce Ventures and Tercera, Zennify has a reputation for successfully leading complex digital projects for banking, wealth management and insurance companies around the world. Zennify proudly gives 1% of all project costs back via community service and also earned a spot on this year's Inc. 5000.

