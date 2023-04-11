Wyndham Expands Manufacturer Direct Program, Helping Owners Save 20 Percent or More on Renovations

Innovative program, now available to all U.S. Days Inn, Ramada and Microtel franchisees,

helps hotels save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional renovation programs

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels spanning more than 95 countries, today announced the expansion of its Manufacturer Direct program. First launched in 2022 for Days Inn® by Wyndham, the program—now available to Ramada® by Wyndham and Microtel® by Wyndham franchisees—helps hotels undergoing renovations save an average of 20 percent or more in cost versus traditional renovation programs.

Wyndham has expanded its Manufacturer Direct program, giving Days Inn, Ramada and Microtel franchisees the opportunity to save tens of thousands on future room renovations. Above, a rendering of Ramada by Wyndham’s Ruby room design, now available through the program. (PRNewswire)

Built on the pillars of driving greater transparency, value creation and owner engagement throughout the renovation process, Wyndham's Manufacturer Direct program enables owners to take a hands-on approach to renovations, giving full line of sight into costs and lead times while unlocking substantial savings.

"We take an owner first approach to franchising, and our Manufacturer Direct program delivers on greater transparency and higher savings in the renovation process, particularly for franchisees who want to be more hands-on and don't require the support and services of our more traditional offerings," said David Kellam, vice president Design and Construction, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "By enabling hotels to order everything directly and serve as their own project manager, we're helping them unlock substantial cost-savings—as much as $50,000 on a 90-room Days Inn renovation—all while delivering an updated, high-quality, modern guest experience that aligns with Wyndham brand standards."

Franchisees opting to take advantage of Wyndham's Manufacturer Direct program connect with pre-approved vendors so they can manage all aspects of their own renovation. By overseeing the process and fulfilling the role of a more traditional project manager, including placing orders, handling installations and tracking timelines, franchisees remove many of the elements that can drive up costs for renovations.

Elevated Designs, Transparent Savings

Wyndham's Manufacturer Direct program makes it easy for franchisees to adopt the latest brand designs while helping ensure compliance with Wyndham brand standards. Among the room packages currently available:

Days Inn by Wyndham – Dawn

Helping Days Inn make every day brighter for its guests, the Dawn room design takes its inspiration from the sun featuring bright and airy rooms with signature, sun-centric art of local landscapes and attractions. Furniture and fixtures are light and modern, emphasize in-room connectivity and feature vibrant pops of yellow throughout. Franchisees interested in seeing how Dawn will look in one of their existing rooms can generate a preview by uploading a photo to Wyndham's new AI-driven Hotel Room Restyler SM , available $2,400 per key for all furniture, fixtures and soft goods, with packages available in single king and double queen configurations. Since launch, hundreds of hotels have taken advantage of the program, resulting in millions of dollars in renovations.



Ramada by Wyndham – Ruby

Anchored by Ramada's commitment to helping guest sample the world, the Ruby room design is a modern and elevated re-imagination of one of the world's most globally recognized brands. Featuring sleek bedding, dark woods, and thoughtfully placed notes of red, rooms help to immerse guests in local culture through dramatic, regionally inspired art and other touches. A full Ruby room package through Wyndham's Manufacturer Direct program costs approximately $2,600 per key and is available in single king and double queen configurations.





Microtel by Wyndham – Moda

Showcasing Microtel's modern yet minimalist aesthetic, the Moda room is designed to maximize space and efficiency while elevating the guest experience. Featuring stylish, space-conscious furnishings; crisp, modern bedding; and energizing hues of blue and yellow, rooms are a quiet and welcoming respite for travelers eager to escape the chaos of the day-to-day. A full Moda room package through Wyndham's Manufacturer Direct program costs approximately $2,800 per key and is available in a double queen configuration.

"What I love about Wyndham's Manufacturer Direct program is the control and transparency it gave me in overseeing my hotel's renovation, and how easy it was to work with manufacturers" said Nilesh Patel, Days Inn by Wyndham FAC member and owner of the newly remodeled Days Inn by Wyndham in El Cajon, Calif. "Not only did it allow me to manage the project in the way that I knew was best for my business, but the savings I was able to realize freed up capital that I'm now able to deploy into other areas of my business. As an owner, that's a huge win."

Wyndham plans to expand its Manufacturer Direct program later this year, next welcoming AmericInn by Wyndham franchisees with additional brands slated to follow.

Tailored Solutions for Every Type of Owner

In addition to offerings through its Manufacturer Direct program, Wyndham franchisees can still access more traditional renovation programs through its Procurement Service Providers (PSP). Doing so allows franchisees to customize their approach to renovations, ideal for those who are navigating complex renovations, juggling several projects or wanting to have a less active role in the process. PSPs allow franchisees complete control to customize their level of support and offer different levels of pricing. Service options may include placing orders and managing distribution, to assisting with layout and design, or even start to finish project management support overseeing every detail of a renovation from budget to timeline, design and everything in between.

"We recognize that no two hotel owners are the same and because of that, renovation needs, including third-party support and assistance, are going to vary from one hotel to the next," added Kellam. "With the addition of our Manufacturer Direct program, Wyndham now has one of, if not the most, robust offerings for franchisees looking to renovate their hotels. What's more, regardless of which path a franchisee chooses, they can rest easy knowing they're getting high quality products that conform with their brand's specific standards."

For additional details on the latest room designs and brand prototypes, as well as franchising opportunities with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 843,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers more than 100 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

