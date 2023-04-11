OtterBox Suits up for Spring with Cute New Exclusive Cases

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Refresh your iPhone 14 this spring with exclusive cases from OtterBox. With all new colors and graphics, these cases give your phone a makeover and deliver trusted OtterBox protection for the new season.1

Refresh your iPhone 14 this spring with exclusive cases from OtterBox. (PRNewswire)

"As we start a season full of things like spring cleaning and refreshing, it's important not to forget about the devices we rely on every day," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "These new designs spruce up your device while protecting it against the adventures we find as we get outside for the warmer weather."

All new exclusive Symmetry Series+ cases are available now on otterbox.com. From a misty blue and purple case to cow print, sandy camo or cherry themed case, there is the perfect case for everyone to refresh their devices. These cases also offer MagSafe capabilities to pair with OtterBox MagSafe accessories.

Give your device 360-degree protection with Amplify screen protection. Amplify is fortified to survive 6-foot drops and outlast your unpredictable travel days. Amplify also comes in a blue light guard option to keep eyestrain at bay or privacy guard for nosey friends during a picnic lunch.

For a seamless iPhone experience, pick up MagSafe accessories with your new case. Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is perfect when you need an extra shot of power on-the-go. The 3-in-1 Charging Stand with MagSafe turns your nightstand into a charging station with attachments to charge iPhone, AirPod and Apple Watch at once. Also, grab a MagSafe wallet or folio to add to your case for essential cards and cash that attach straight to your case.

OtterBox Symmetry Series spring-inspired cases, Amplify screen protection and MagSafe accessories are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

