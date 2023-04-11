New generation of retirees changing retirement trends, Tennessee's Tellico Village meets new demands

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As younger Baby Boomers and older Generation Xers enter retirement age, they're bringing a new set of expectations and demands for their post-work years. These active seniors are rejecting outdated cookie-cutter approaches to retirement living and are instead seeking out active senior living communities that offer personalized and customizable options.

Tellico Village, an award-winning community in East Tennessee, was designed to offer an active, engaged lifestyle community, with a range of amenities to appeal to an evolving generation.

We asked Tellico Village residents what is most important to them, and behind financial stability and strong healthcare systems, here are some emerging trends for this new generation of retirees:

Individualized housing options

Rather than the traditional one-size-fits-all approach, active senior communities like Tellico Village offer a range of housing types and styles. Residents can choose from single family homes, town homes or villas in various styles they choose or design themselves. This flexibility allows residents to tailor their living spaces to their individual needs and preferences.

Wellness

Out with shuffleboard, in with pickleball. Today's active senior communities must offer a range of wellness programs, from paddleboard yoga and tai chi to golf, water aerobics and strength training. Outdoor adventure and access to nature, including being near water and hiking trails, is preferred.

Meaningful activities

Many younger seniors are looking for ways to stay active and engaged in impactful activities during retirement. This can include volunteering, pursuing hobbies, learning new skills or starting a second career. Tellico Village is host to more than 100 clubs including service clubs, hobbyist groups and volunteer teams. These groups offer important social connections that help maintain community, which is another top priority and predictor of mental health resilience.

Travel and adventure

Retirement today is all about exploring new places and experiences. Younger seniors prioritize travel and adventure. Many are seeking out areas that offer easy access to a variety of cultural and recreational activities.

Tellico Village is located at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park within driving distance of 60% of the U.S.

Overall, the new generation of active seniors is demanding more from their retirement living options. Younger seniors are looking for retirement experiences that are dynamic, engaging, and fulfilling - and the market is responding. With a projected market size of $805 billion by 2030, it's clear there is a growing demand for customizable retirement living options that promote an active lifestyle and strong sense of community.

