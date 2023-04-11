JND Legal Administration Named #1 Managed eDiscovery & Litigation Support Provider by The National Law Journal

JND Named Top End-To-End eDiscovery Provider

MINNEAPOLIS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JND eDiscovery, a division of JND Legal Administration, has been named "Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Provider", and one of the nation's top three "Best End-to-End eDiscovery Providers" in the publication's annual reader survey. These awards mark the sixth time in six years that JND eDiscovery has achieved top ranking.

In a rapidly evolving and highly competitive market, JND continues to differentiate itself as the industry leader in end-to-end eDiscovery solutions. With consistently high client satisfaction, JND is known for its innovation and technical expertise, creative solutions, and agility under pressure. To date, JND has received a patent for its software analytics application, LayerCake™ and two others, MachOne™ and OneSearch™, are currently patent-pending. JND won an Innovation Award for a fourth application, Virtual Helpdesk, in 2021.

"We are proud to offer the most fully-featured RelativityOne environment on the market," says Scott Lombard, Senior Vice President of JND eDiscovery. "Our certified services team continues to develop an industry leading innovation pipeline while providing responsive service and predictable costing."

"I would like to congratulate JND's eDiscovery team on another year of earning the recognition of clients and peers," says Jennifer Keough, CEO of JND. "With one patent now awarded and two others pending, JND continues to offer cutting-edge solutions and uncompromising client focus."

JND eDiscovery supports corporations, law firms and government agencies in deploying the best solutions and technology to meet their eDiscovery goals using RelativityOne, the market's leading cloud-based technology solution. JND's service offering includes expert consulting, legal hold, data collection, processing of ESI (electronically stored information), technology-assisted review, document review and document production.

To access the full online edition of The National Law Journal 'Best of 2023' Survey, click here.

About JND eDiscovery

JND eDiscovery, a RelativityOne software reseller and a division of JND Legal Administration, is the nation's foremost legal services and settlement administration solutions provider. JND's fully-featured RelativityOne instance and professional services team support a broad network of plaintiff and defendant law firms, corporate legal departments and government agency clients in future-proofing their eDiscovery systems. For more information, visit www.jndla.com/ediscovery.

