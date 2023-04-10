Introducing Domino's® on Apple CarPlay®: The Easiest Way to Order Pizza on the Go

Customers can now skip long drive-thru lines and conveniently order pizza from the comfort of their car

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Want the convenience of ordering a delicious meal from your car, but without waiting in long drive-thru lines? Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has you covered! The largest pizza company in the world is giving customers a new and more efficient way to order while on the go: via Domino's iOS app on Apple CarPlay.

Customers have two ordering options via Domino’s app on CarPlay: “Tap to Order” or “Call to Order.”

Customers have two ordering options via Domino's app on CarPlay: "Tap to Order" or "Call to Order." Tap to Order lets customers submit their saved Easy Order or one of their most recent orders, while "Call to Order" allows them to place the order of their choice, hands-free, by talking to a customer service representative.

"Domino's has been known as the industry leader when it comes to pizza and technology, and we're constantly striving to continue providing the best experience to customers. That's why we launched Domino's app on CarPlay," said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – chief digital officer. "We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order. Domino's app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that, as customers still have the convenience of staying in their car, and can place an order from wherever they are, without waiting in a long drive-thru. It's yet another way we're bringing more ease and ordering options to customers across the U.S."

How Does It Work?

Ordering Domino's via CarPlay is easy! To do so, customers simply need to:

Download Domino's iPhone ® app

Log into their Pizza Profile

Have a saved Easy Order or recently placed order (in order to use "Tap to Order")

Select Domino's app on Apple CarPlay and voila! Ordering is at your fingertips.

Domino's is the first pizza company and one of the first quick service restaurant brands in the U.S. to offer easy on-the-go ordering via CarPlay. In addition to placing an order via Domino's on CarPlay, customers can also track the status of their order via Domino's Tracker®. Domino's app on CarPlay is the brand's newest AnyWare™ ordering platform – a suite of technology that allows customers to order from wherever they are, using whatever device they prefer. Other AnyWare ordering platforms include ordering via Apple Watch or with an emoji via text.

To learn more about Domino's app on CarPlay, as well as other AnyWare ordering platforms, visit anyware.dominos.com.

Reminder: Do not drive while distracted.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $5.5 billion, with over $2.7 billion in the U.S. and over $2.7 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's global stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more.

