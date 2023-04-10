GEEKOM Announces Easter Campaign

TAIPEI, April 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Easter, GEEKOM, a leading manufacturer of Mini PC, is launching one of its biggest offers of the year: the GEEKOM Easter Campaign. From early April through late April, GEEKOM is offering unbeatable prices on almost all Mini PCs, making it the perfect time to upgrade or purchase a brand new device from GEEKOM.

"We're thrilled to offer our loyal customers the chance to save big this Easter season," Arrisa, GEEKOM Sales Manager, declared, "We believe that everyone should have access to a powerful and reliable PC, regardless of their budget. And this Easter sale is a great way to make that happen."

GEEKOM is dedicated to helping customers find the perfect computing solution for their needs. Featuring a vast selection of models and configurations, GEEKOM has something for everyone, ranging from the entry-level Mini Air11 to the high-end Mini IT11, offering the ideal Mini PC for any budget.

GEEKOM Mini PCs boast a host of features, from powerful processors and ample storage space to advanced connectivity options and more usability features, making them perfect for office workers, gamers, professionals, students, and home users alike who need a powerful computer in an incredibly small form factor.

During the sale, customers can expect to save up to $240 off the regular price of select Mini PCs. Furthermore, if you spend over $399, you can also get a free gift.

The GEEKOM Easter Campaign is a fantastic opportunity to experience the impressive power of GEEKOM Mini PCs without spending a fortune. Don't miss out on this chance to save big and get your hands on a powerful yet portable PC-the perfect way to get the best value for your money.

Go to the GEEKOM website: www.geekompc.com to take advantage of the GEEKOM Easter Sale.

Follow GEEKOM to stay tuned:

Web: www.geekompc.com

Email: support@geekompc.com

Instagram: geekompc

Facebook: GEEKOM

TikTok: geekompc

YouTube: GEEKOM PC

View original content:

SOURCE GEEKOM