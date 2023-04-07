TrebleHook Releases Version 2.2 of AEC CRM and Project Pursuit Platform

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrebleHook, an AEC CRM and Project Pursuit Platform, today announced the release of version 2.2. With this new release, TrebleHook delivers the most advanced project lifecycle data features available, including the ability to create Gantt charts, scheduling enhancements, advanced editing tools to streamline project data management within the platform, and much more.

"We are excited to release version 2.2 of TrebleHook to our valued customers," said Chris Fay, founder and CEO of TrebleHook. "Our goal is to continue to provide our customers with the most advanced project lifecycle management tools available, and this new release brings us one step closer to that goal."

The new Gantt chart feature enables users to create interactive timelines that visualize project data and deadlines. With scheduling enhancements, users can easily create project tasks and milestones. Additionally, the advanced editing tools enable users to modify line items in a familiar spreadsheet layout.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience," said Michael Sproles, Vice President of Technology at TrebleHook. "With the release of version 2.2, we are confident that we are delivering on that commitment by providing users with advanced project lifecycle management tools that will help them stay on top of their existing and new customers and drive success."

TrebleHook version 2.2 is now available for new and existing customers. To learn more about the new features and to sign up for a demo, visit the TrebleHook website at www.treblehook.com.

About TrebleHook

TrebleHook is a specialized CRM platform explicitly designed for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) professionals to manage project lifecycles and pursuits efficiently. With a centralized project pursuit platform, TrebleHook empowers AEC experts to pursue and land the right projects for their firms. For more information, visit www.TrebleHook.com.

