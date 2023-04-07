ITALMOPA CELEBRATES EASTER WITH MODERN PASTIERA NAPOLETANA RECIPE FROM ITS 'PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE' CAMPAIGN

ITALMOPA CELEBRATES EASTER WITH MODERN PASTIERA NAPOLETANA RECIPE FROM ITS 'PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE' CAMPAIGN

Italian chef reimagines the classic Neapolitan tart as a crowd-pleasing cookie

featuring organic soft wheat flour and organic semolina

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Milling Industry Association (ITALMOPA) aims to make Easter sweet and organic with its chef-created Pastiera Sandwich Cookie recipe as part of its Pure Flour from Europe campaign, co-funded by the European Union.

(PRNewsfoto/Pure Flour From Europe) (PRNewswire)

It's Easter time. Celebrate Italian organic flours and semolina with a new recipe. Enjoy!

"You can feel good feeding those you love foods made with organic flour and organic semolina from Italy and the European Union," said Piero Luigi Pianu, Director of ITALMOPA. "Our products are milled from pesticide- and additive-free grain and grown in soil fertilized only by natural substances. The organic farming methods, which have been employed since ancient times, guarantee the health of the soil and follow the natural cycle of the seasons. This rigorous commitment to human health and environmental sustainability results in better-tasting and more nutritious Italian organic soft, durum wheat flours and semolina."

In time for Easter, Italian Chef Viviana Marrocoli has transformed Neapolitan pastiera into individual cookies featuring organic soft wheat flour and organic semolina.

"The much-loved Easter pie is filled with sweet ricotta, soaked whole wheat grains and fragrant orange flower scent and served as heavenly slices," explained Chef Marrocoli. "Our pastiera-filled cookies combine the love and perfection of crisp North American cookies with the most traditional of Italian Easter desserts."

Considered a mainstay at Italian Easter celebrations, the Neapolitan pastiera dessert is steeped in mythology and cultural history. Legend has it that a mermaid named Parthenope, who chose the Gulf of Naples as her home, gave Naples its name and created the pastiera with seven gifts of nature: flour, ricotta cheese, eggs, soft wheat berries, orange blossom water, spices and sugar.

The Pure Flour from Europe Pastiera Sandwich Cookie recipe is available at pureflourfromeurope.us/recipes/pastiera-sandwich-cookies/

About ITALMOPA

Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA represents 82 companies across Italy that mill soft and durum wheat to produce flour and semolina for pasta, bread, pastries, pizza and more. Learn more at pureflourfromeurope.eu

(PRNewsfoto/Pure Flour From Europe) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE