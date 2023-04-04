Satisfyer Launches New Version of its #1 Global Bestselling Product

The iconic, cult-favorite Pro 2 Generation 2 now innovated with Liquid Air Technology and Bluetooth Connectivity

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Satisfyer, an award winning global sexual wellness company, announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3, available now for purchase on Satisfyer.com. The Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3 is the next iteration of the iconic, cult-favorite, Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 2. The Pro 2 is the world's bestselling sexual wellness product which has over 60,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and over 500,000 reviews globally. Now featuring cutting-edge Liquid Air Technology, users can experience a new wave of sexual pleasure unlike ever before with the Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3.

Developed in two versions, one featuring Bluetooth compatibility, users can now connect the Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3 to the CES Innovation award-winning Satisfyer Connect app, unlocking endless personalized pleasure. On the Satisfyer Connect app, users can experience intimacy through technology by connecting their Bluetooth compatible devices to the app to experience unique features such as erotic stories, ambient sounds, and live control for customized pleasure.

With the launch of the new Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3, Satisfyer becomes the first sexual wellness company to debut Liquid Air Technology, which replicates the sensual surge of pulsing water with new and exciting vibration options. Once again, the brand has incorporated proprietary technology to mimic the sensation of oral sex, delivering a thrilling rush for crystal-clear orgasms.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3 comes with two wafer-thin silicone membrane nozzle attachments so users can get the best of both worlds. The Pro 2 Generation 3 combines the elements of air in the form of the familiar Air Pulse Technology and water in the form of Liquid Air Technology, with eleven pressure wave intensities to choose from and 12 vibration levels. Additionally, the liquid silicon cover provides a better feel in the user's hand, enhancing the experience.

"At Satisfyer, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge products to connect technology and sexual pleasure, as more consumers become interested in the growing category," said Julia Pokryshka, President of Satisfyer. "We are excited to launch a new innovation with the Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3 with our Liquid Air Technology and Bluetooth compatibility features, a feature highly requested by our customers. With millions of reviews on the Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 2 and customers from across the globe craving this product, we can't wait to hear the feedback on the new version."

The Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3 is for sale with Bluetooth connectivity to the free Satisfyer Connect App ($59.95) and without ($49.95). Both products are available in three unique color options: Wine-red, Lilac and Black.

About Satisfyer

Blending tech innovation and sexual health, Satisfyer is a sexual wellness brand dedicated to creating pleasurable, multi-sensory experiences for consumers. Established in 2016, Satisfyer set the tone within the industry, proclaiming that sexual health is for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference, socio-economic background, age, gender or skill level. Available in more than 100 countries, with over 200 products and over 470 design awards, Satisfyer offers the most comprehensive and robust assortment of high-quality devices, all at accessible prices. Satisfyer leads the category in many countries, due to its marquee product, the Pro 2 Generation 2, which is the most sold sexual wellness device in the world. For more information, please visit www.satisfyer.com.

