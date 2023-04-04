RealTruck, Inc. introduces new BACKRACK™ SRX headache rack

New model showcases effective cab protection with a stylish contoured profile

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc. , the premier manufacturer, and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, has rolled out the BACKRACK™ SRX Rack cab guard which features a contoured profile and a no-drill installation. BACKRACK, a subsidiary of RealTruck, is the market leader in cab guards for pickup trucks.

“We’re super excited to introduce a rack with serious cab protection,” said Trina Hemann, marketing manager of BACKRACK at RealTruck. “The BACKRACK SRX Rack is a do-it-all solution that will take your truck’s hauling game to another level—without interfering with the third brake light for extra safety.” (PRNewswire)

Headache racks have traditionally been functional based, designed for fleets and commercial use. The new SRX Rack provides that same practical cab protection combined with a sculpted profile, creating an integrated look for daily driven trucks for DIY and recreational purposes. The headache rack features steel construction with fully welded horizontal slats for added strength. The bare frame is immersed in a multi-stage electrostatic dipping process, eliminating exposure to the elements, then treated to a black powder-coating that offers a striking appearance paired with industry-leading protection from corrosion.

Every SRX Rack can be customized with several bolt-on accessories, including antenna brackets, light mounts, and tool holders. Included with the SRX Rack is optional tie downs attached to the rack and gives more options for holding cargo down. The rack provides rear window protection and provides no-drill installation and is tonneau-cover compatible.

In addition to all the great products RealTruck offers, the company aims to inspire its customers to get out "In the Real" and take on all of life's adventures. Most recently the brand announced its apparel launch , which will be featured at this year's Easter Jeep Safari April 7-9 in Moab, Utah.

About RealTruck,Inc.

RealTruck, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America, the company is an innovative market leading online retailer and manufacturer. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a real truck lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck, Inc. continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck Inc.'s portfolio of 28 powerhouse products are #1 or #2 (in U.S. market share) in each of its primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck, Inc. to serve customers wherever they're searching, researching, and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or on the Truck Hero Pro Channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck, Inc. is engineered to deliver a seamless customer journey from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Collins

Tombras

scollins@tombras.com

510.541.3774

