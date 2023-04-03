Ørsted and Google Sign First Power Purchase Agreement in the U.S.

Google will purchase wind energy from Helena Wind Farm located in Bee County, Texas.

BEE COUNTY, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google has signed a 150 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ørsted to purchase renewable energy generated by Helena Wind Farm for the next 15 years, a partnership that builds on Ørsted's growing U.S. renewable energy portfolio. The project was commissioned in mid-2022 and provides low-cost electricity to the South ERCOT service territory, enough to power an estimated 90,000 homes.

This marks the first agreement between Google and Ørsted in the United States, and the second agreement globally. Both power purchase agreements will contribute to Google's commitment to operate all its data centers, cloud regions and offices on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030.

"Building a 24/7 carbon-free energy portfolio requires us to blend various resources to optimize for hourly production, and that's exactly what this project helps us accomplish" says Sana Ouji, Energy Lead at Google. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Ørsted and add this wind project to our existing solar portfolio in ERCOT as we serve customers out of our Dallas cloud region."

Google was the first to set a 24/7 carbon-free energy goal, which means the company aims to match its electricity demand with carbon-free energy supply every hour of every day, in every region where it operates, by 2030. Many other organizations have since adopted similar pledges.

"As a trusted partner in providing clean energy solutions for our customers, we're proud to support Google's decarbonization goals on both a regional and global scale," says Monica Testa, Head of Origination at Ørsted Americas. "Google's leadership in the investment of renewable energy and commitment to advancing 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030 sets a strong example for companies across the globe and we look forward to helping them achieve that ambition."

Helena Wind Farm is a 268 MW wind farm located in Pawnee, Texas. Nearly 300 jobs have been created to construct and operate the facility. The facility represents a nearly half billion-dollar investment in Bee County and will generate tens of millions in tax revenue that will enhance county services, providing additional support for the local school districts without raising taxes.

Ørsted has an ambition to reach 17.5 GW of onshore renewables in 2030 and aims to deliver approximately 1.5 GW of additional capacity annually whilst growing a clean energy portfolio consisting of wind, solar, storage and green hydrogen.

About Ørsted

A global clean energy leader, Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and land-based wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is the first energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

In the United States, the company has approximately 650 employees and a growing portfolio of clean energy assets and partnerships that includes offshore wind energy, land-based wind energy, solar, storage technologies and e-fuels. A leader across the renewable energy sector in the United States, Ørsted holds the top position in offshore wind energy with approximately 5 gigawatts in development and operates America's first offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Block Island. Ørsted has a total U.S. land-based capacity of 5 gigawatts across wind, solar, storage technologies and e-fuels. To learn more about the Ørsted U.S. business, visit us.Ørsted.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ØrstedUS).

