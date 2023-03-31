Alfa Romeo Starts Production of 2024 Tonale With More Than 30 Miles of Electric Range and Premium Content

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale at initial quality review in the Pomigliano manufacturing plant in Italy. Car color is Verde Fangio. (PRNewswire)

Manufactured at the Pomigliano d'Arco plant in Naples, Italy , the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale begins rolling off the production line for North America with availability in June

15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery with 90-kW electric motor delivers an electric range of more than 30 miles (48 kilometers)

1.3-liter turbocharged engine contributes to a best-in-class 285 horsepower

Pricing for all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale starts at $42,995

Alfa Romeo Tonale build, pricing and pre-order information available at alfaromeousa.com

Customers choosing to lease the Alfa Romeo Tonale can take advantage of a $7,500 federal EV tax credit

Alfa Romeo today announced the official start of retail production for the all-new 2024 Tonale. Alfa Romeo's first plug-in hybrid is built at the Giambattista Vico Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d'Arco, Naples, Italy – one of the company's most advanced production sites. The Tonale will begin arriving at dealers in June.

The Tonale enters the premium compact CUV segment with standard all-wheel drive, more than 30 miles of electric range (48 kilometers) and a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $42,995.

Customers can now build and price their Alfa Romeo Tonale through alfaromeousa.com and align with their preferred dealer to finalize the purchase.

"The Alfa Romeo Tonale offers more than 30 miles of electric range, best-in-class 285 horsepower and a list of technology features," said Larry Dominique, senior vice president and head of Alfa Romeo North America. "Entering the competitive premium compact sport-utility segment with such a compelling product and our brand's first electrified offering shows a clear direction for Alfa Romeo's future."

Customers can build their Ti or Veloce Tonale through alfaromeousa.com and choose from the available options. After selecting a preferred dealer, a representative from the chosen dealer will contact the customer to finalize the order.

Customers who choose to lease their all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale can take advantage of a $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

Pricing for the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale:

Veloce

$47,495

Ti

$44,995

Sprint

$42,995

Prices do not include a $1,595 destination charge.

The all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale spearheads a new era of luxury, electrification and connectivity while remaining true to the race-inspired DNA that Alfa Romeo is known for. As the first compact sport-utility vehicle from Alfa Romeo, North American consumers will experience more than 112 years of heritage built into every car.

The evolution of performance is led by a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery and 90-kW electric motor that delivers an electric range of more than 30 miles (48 kilometers). The additional 1.3-liter turbocharged engine contributes to a best-in-class 285 horsepower and every Alfa Romeo Tonale includes all-wheel drive.

Exhilarating driving dynamics are assisted by a rapid-response Frequency Damping Suspension (FDS) system, engineered to create a comfortable ride and automatically adjust the suspension for spirited driving.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale also features a variety of driver assistance systems, Uconnect 5, an all-new connectivity platform with Alfa Connect and modern Italian styling.

Production

The Giambattista Vico Stellantis plant is an ultra-modern assembly facility. Designed by Alfa Romeo, the plant has been in operation since 1972. The industrial complex has produced more than 5 million cars to date and has won numerous international awards, including in 2013 with World Class Manufacturing (WCM) Gold certification. The plant has since made significant upgrades for new technology and greater electrification.

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. In early 2023, Alfa Romeo will offer its first compact SUV with the all-new Tonale. The globally available Tonale is part of a radical evolution taking place at Alfa Romeo, which looks ahead to a new era of electrification and connectivity. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

