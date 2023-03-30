"Tiexi Day" In Germany and China-Germany (Shenyang) High-end Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park Industry Cooperation Exchange Conference Successfully Held in Munich

SHENYANG, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tiexi Day" In Germany and China-Germany (Shenyang) High-end Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park Industry Cooperation Exchange Conference was held to great success in Munich, the capital of the state of Bavaria. Participants engaged in dialogues about industrial cooperation between China and Germany, and exchanged ideas about the future of China-Germany development.

"Tiexi Day" In Germany and China-Germany (Shenyang) High-end Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park Industry Cooperation Exchange Conference was successfully held in Munich. (PRNewswire)

Revolving around the theme of "Meet China and Germany, Foresee the Future," the event was attended by more than a hundred participants, including representatives from German and Chinese enterprises such as BMW and LiangDao, and government organs and related research institutions of both Munich and Shenyang.

Contract-signing ceremony was hosted on the same day for 11 projects such as the China-Europe Digital Alliance digitization, renovation and improvement project, Kaytrip culture and tourism cooperation project, and Kemether and Automation W+R GmbH strategic cooperation project, according to the Information Office of Shenyang Municipality.

During the event, leaders from relevant Shenyang government bodies introduced the city's ideal investment environment and optimal industrial park policies, sincerely encouraged German enterprises to invest in Shenyang, and promised to provide "service support for each and every single enterprise". Chinese participants also introduced the China-Germany (Shenyang) High-end Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park, which focuses on the development of the five major areas of intelligent equipment, high-end equipment, automotive manufacturing, industrial service and strategic emerging industry, and at present already hosts more than 470 enterprises, including over 80 German enterprises. In 2022, the industry park recorded an output of RMB 86.4 billion from its above-industry-designated-scale enterprises, while completing RMB 19.5 billion in fixed asset investment.

Germany is China's largest E.U. trade partner, and according to the latest data from the German Federal Statistical Office, in 2022 bilateral trade between Germany and China reached EUR 297.9 billion, with China being Germany's most important trade partner for the 7th straight year.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=439407

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Information Office of Shenyang Municipality