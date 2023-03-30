LTX Enhances Data-Driven Corporate Bond Trading Capabilities with AWS

AI-powered digital trading platform from Broadridge supports smarter trading decisions for buy-side investors and dealers

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTX, a subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), has completed a successful migration of its corporate bond e-trading platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS). With the completed migration, LTX can leverage the security and scale of AWS cloud services and better optimize its data science processes, enabling clients to make more informed corporate bond trading decisions based on transparency and real-time insights.

"By moving its trading platform and critical business applications to AWS, LTX can bring even more intelligence and improved functionality for corporate bond traders in an environment where security and resiliency are the highest priority," said Scott Mullins, Managing Director, Worldwide Financial Services at AWS. "As LTX and AWS continue working together, we will modernize e-trading technology while providing increased privacy, agility and scalability for LTX clients."

LTX can now take advantage of improved machine learning monitoring and scalability, using the vast quantities of LTX platform data to securely create more robust datasets. The migration will allow LTX to provide more advanced analysis of its Liquidity Cloud®, the LTX network of anonymous real-time buy- and sell-side indications of interest. LTX will enhance its pricing, dealer selection, client recommendation, and similar bonds functionalities, better helping buy-side investors and dealers to make smarter trading decisions.

"LTX is committed to offering innovative e-trading technology that facilitates transparency and liquidity discovery," said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. "By migrating to AWS, LTX can leverage the scalability of the cloud to continue to deliver enhanced data and execution capabilities to our clients."

Information security is a paramount concern for LTX. Broadridge is one of a select group of US companies that are ISO 27001 certified and CSA STAR Level 2 Certified (Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk).

The completed e-trading platform migration comes as the corporate bond trading landscape continues to evolve. Data and information security remain a critical priority for LTX and other firms, amidst recent volatile market conditions. In fact, according to Broadridge's 2023 Digital Transformation Survey, on average, firms plan to boost their spending on next-gen tech such as AI by more than 20% in the next two years, with a particular focus on cybersecurity.

To date, more than 30 dealers and more than 75 asset managers have joined the LTX platform, representing a significant liquidity pool. LTX has attracted many of the world's leading asset managers and dealers, with over $7 billon in initiated firm orders and an average daily volume of over $25 billion in the Liquidity Cloud in Q1 2023.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About LTX

LTX is Broadridge's electronic trading platform that enables corporate bond market participants to trade smarter, combining powerful, patented artificial intelligence with a next-gen, patented e-trading protocol to improve liquidity, efficiency, and execution.

For more information about LTX, please visit www.ltxtrading.com.

