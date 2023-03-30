'Dr. Zero Trust' Chase Cunningham Joins Traceable as an Advisor

Traceable and Cunningham will leverage his industry-defining expertise to educate organizations on the intersection of API security and Zero Trust

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traceable AI, the industry's leading API security company, today announced that "Dr. Zero Trust" Chase Cunningham will join the company as an advisor. Cunningham will work alongside Zero Trust creator John Kindervag, also named an advisor this month, to define the intersection of API security and Zero Trust. Together, they bring nearly 50 years of combined cybersecurity experience and unparalleled expertise in the application of Zero Trust frameworks.

Traceable is ready to define what's next for the intersection of zero trust and API security.

Traceable will tap Cunningham's specialized knowledge to educate the market on the significance of API security, direct product strategy and establish a blueprint for the convergence of zero trust and API security going forward.

"While the industry is increasingly recognizing the overwhelming danger posed by APIs, many security practitioners and developers still consider them an afterthought," shared Cunningham. "The fact of the matter is that you cannot have zero trust if you don't secure the APIs you're using. They tie businesses together, and access must be granted with a critical eye to minimize disruption and risk. Traceable's commitment to stopping API exploits and attacks for its customers will enable it to bring API security to the forefront of the industry. I am thrilled to be a part of that journey."

Cunningham joins Traceable ahead of this year's RSA Conference, where he will attend alongside the Traceable team and fellow advisor Kindervag. Cunningham has extensive experience in all aspects of enterprise security. Most notably, he is the creator of the Zero Trust eXtended framework (ZTX). His decades of operational experience supporting the NSA, U.S. Navy, FBI Cyber, and more gives him both a unique insight into the mentality of attackers and an acute understanding of the threats the industry and Traceable's customers are facing.

"The cybersecurity industry continues to talk about APIs as the 'next category to watch,' but the time for needing API security is already here. APIs enable increased technological integration. As a result of this benefit, ignoring API security leaves companies increasingly open to compromise from all angles," said Traceable Co-Founder and CTO Sanjay Nagaraj. "We are excited to work with Dr. Zero Trust himself, as he not only understands the significance of Traceable's mission to protect every API but, brings a remarkable amount of practical and intellectual expertise to the team. A leading evangelist in the building and application of these access frameworks, he understands the urgency for a holistic approach to cybersecurity. In working with both Chase Cunningham and John Kindervag, Traceable is ready to define what's next for the intersection of zero trust and API security."

About Traceable

Traceable is the industry's leading API security platform that identifies APIs, evaluates API risk posture, stops API attacks, and provides deep analytics for threat hunting and forensic research. With visual depictions of API paths at the core of its technology, its platform applies the power of distributed tracing and machine learning models for API security across the entire development lifecycle. Visual depictions provide insight into user and API behaviors to understand anomalies and block API attacks, enabling organizations to be more secure and resilient. Learn more at traceable.ai .

