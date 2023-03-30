Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Honored on the 2023 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Converge on its 2023 Tech Elite 250 list.

Businesses rely on solution providers to maintain the highest levels of technical prowess across critical products and services to help them meet today's IT challenges and take advantage of the benefits of cutting-edge solutions. To meet these demands, solution providers such as strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers and value-added resellers strive to maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs. This annual list features solution providers of all sizes across the U.S and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers.

"Converge is proud to once again be listed on CRN's Tech Elite 250 list," stated Shaun Maine, Group CEO of Converge. "Our team works exceptionally hard at maintaining our strong, ongoing partner relationships and obtaining the necessary certifications to remain at the forefront of our industry. This allows us to offer our clients the most innovative solutions and is something we're committed to continuing as an organization."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

