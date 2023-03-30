China Automotive Systems Reports a 91.7% Increase in Diluted Net Income Per Share in Fiscal Year 2022

- Electric Power Steering ("EPS") Sales Increased by 35.6% in 2022 -

WUHAN, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales were $128.8 million

Gross profit increased by 26.9% to $25.0 million from $19.7 million . Gross margin increased to 19.4% from 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021

Loss from operations was $2.6 million , compared to income from operations of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was approximately $4.3 million , or diluted net income per share of $0.14 , compared to net income of $5.0 million , or diluted income per share of $0.16 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Net sales increased by 6.3% to $529.6 million compared to $498.0 million in 2021

Gross profit increased by 15.7% to $83.4 million compared to $72.1 million in 2021. Gross margin increased to 15.7% from 14.5% in 2021

Operating income increased by 45.5% to $8.0 million compared to $5.5 million in 2021

Diluted net income per share increased by 91.7% to $0.69 in 2022 compared to $0.36 in 2021

Total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $171.8 million at year end

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $48.0 million compared to $28.3 million in 2021.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "The Chinese economy continued to grow slowly with 2.9% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.0% growth for the full year, down significantly from the 8.4% growth in 2021. COVID-related lockdowns and travel restrictions in China resulted in supply chain disruptions and slowed automobile sales growth in 2022. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, overall sales of automobiles in China declined by 3.3% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased by only 2.1% year-over-year for 2022."

"Despite all the challenges, we continued to grow our top and bottom lines in 2022. Our sales in the domestic Chinese passenger market improved and revenue from North America was steady. Sales to Chery Automobile and our Brazilian operations achieved over 50% year-over year sales growth in 2022. Additionally our EPS revenue increased 35.6% year-over-year in 2022."

"Investment in research and development was 28.0% higher as we increased product development for the New Energy Vehicle ("NEV") market and autonomous driving programs, such as our expanded relationship with BYD Auto for new customized EPS products and our ongoing collaboration with Sentient AB in Sweden."

"We are cautiously optimistic that recent government policy changes in 2023, which greatly removed COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions, will be a catalyst to boost the business environment in China," Mr. Wu concluded.

Mr. Jie Li, Chief Financial Officer of CAAS, commented, "Our margin continued to improve throughout the year. We maintained our financial strength as total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments increased to $171.8 million, or approximately $5.69 per share at year end. We enhanced our profitability and generated strong free cashflow in 2022. We repurchased 666,074 common shares in 2022."

Fourth Quarter of 2022



In the fourth quarter of 2022, net sales decreased by 7.2% to $128.8 million compared to $138.8 million in the same quarter of 2021. The net sales decrease was mainly due to a change in the product mix and lower demand for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit increased by 26.9% to $25.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 19.4% compared to 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a change in product mix.

Selling expenses were $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Selling expenses represented 3.6% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") were $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.6 million in the same period in 2021. G&A expenses represented 8.4% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 5.5% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was mainly due to the increase of provision of allowance for doubtful accounts.

Research and development expenses ("R&D expenses") were $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. R&D expenses represented 8.2% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to an increase in salaries and wages as a result of the increased R&D activities for new projects.

Loss from operations was $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to income from operations of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest expense was $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial income was $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to exchange fluctuations of the U.S. dollar to the Chinese RMB and the Brazilian Real, compared to financial expense of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loss before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income tax benefit was $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an income tax expense of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to the loss before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted income per share was $0.14 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to diluted income per share of $0.16 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,229,987 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 30,853,822 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022

Net sales increased by 6.3% year-over-year to $529.6 million in 2022, compared to $498.0 million in 2021. This increase was mainly due to higher sales of passenger vehicles in China, with sales to Chery Automobile up 54.5% year-over-year and total sales of electric power steering ("EPS") systems increased by 35.6% year-over-year. EPS sales represented 29.5% of total revenue in 2022 compared to 23.2% in 2021. Net sales of vehicle steering systems to the Company's North American customers was approximately the same in 2022, but Brazil Henglong's net sales grew by 54.1% year-over-year to $39.3 million.

Gross profit in 2022 increased by 15.7% year-over-year to $83.4 million, compared to $72.1 million in 2021. The gross margin increased to 15.7% from 14.5% in 2021 mainly due to changes in the product mix.

Gain on other sales in 2022 decreased to $3.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in 2021.

Selling expenses declined by 7.7% year-over-year to $16.9 million in 2022, compared to $18.3 million in 2021, mainly due to lower transportation expenses. Selling expenses represented 3.2% of net sales in 2022, compared to 3.7% in 2021.

G&A expenses increased by 7.0% year-over-year to $26.1 million in 2022, compared to $24.4 million in 2021. G&A expenses represented 4.9% of net sales in 2022, compared to 4.9% of net sales in 2021.

R&D expenses were $36.1 million in 2022, compared to $28.2 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher investment in EPS products and other new products. R&D expenses were 6.8% of net sales in 2022, compared to 5.7% of net sales in 2021.

Operating income increased by 45.5% year-over-year to $8.0 million in 2022, compared to $5.5 million in 2021. The increase in operating income was mainly due to higher gross profit.

Interest expense was $1.5 million in 2022, consistent with the $1.4 million in 2021.

Net financial income was $10.8 million in 2022, compared to net financial expense of $2.4 million in 2021, primarily due to an increase in foreign exchange gains as the U.S. dollar fluctuated against the Chinese RMB and Brazilian Real.

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $23.0 million, compared to $8.4 million in fiscal year 2021. The change was primarily due to higher operating income and net financial income in 2022.

Income tax expense was $3.1 million in 2022, compared to $4.0 million in 2021.

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $21.2 million in 2022, compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $11.1 million in 2021. Diluted net income per share increased by 91.7% year-over-year to $0.69 in 2022 compared to $0.36 in 2021.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,641,274 in 2022 compared to 30,855,431 in 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $171.8 million. Total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $224.3 million. Accounts payable including notes payable were $235.1 million and short-term bank loans were $45.7 million. Total parent company stockholders' equity was $311.7 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $321.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Net cash flow from operating activities was $48.0 million in 2022, compared to $28.3 million in 2021. Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment and land use rights was $20.3 million in 2022, compared to $9.3 million in 2021.

Business Outlook

Management provides revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2023 of $560.0 million. This target is based on the Company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)





December 31,





2022



2021

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 121,216



$ 131,695

Pledged cash



37,735





27,804

Short-term investments



12,861





1,756

Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $14,359

and $11,961, respectively)



214,308





195,729

Accounts and notes receivable, net - related parties (Allowance for credit losses of $1,763

and $898, respectively)



10,016





14,607

Advance payments and others, net - unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $115

and $55, respectively)



10,907





12,696

Advance payments and others - related parties



1,439





600

Inventories



112,236





116,493

Total current assets



520,718





501,380

Non-current assets:















Property, plant and equipment, net



106,606





127,721

Land use rights, net



9,555





10,732

Intangible assets, net



1,273





1,812

Operating lease assets



477





138

Long-term time deposits



-





8,135

Other receivables, net (Allowance for credit losses of nil and $50, respectively)



46





358

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - unrelated parties



6,331





2,284

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - related parties



1,884





810

Long-term investments



59,810





36,966

Deferred tax assets



7,652





10,114

Other non-current assets



-





16,312

Total assets

$ 714,352



$ 716,762



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Short-term bank loans

$ 45,671



$ 47,592

Accounts and notes payable - unrelated parties



218,412





214,590

Accounts and notes payable - related parties



16,695





13,464

Customer deposits



5,654





2,400

Accrued payroll and related costs



11,628





10,984

Accrued expenses and other payables



48,311





50,332

Taxes payable



17,598





12,326

Operating lease liabilities - current portion



226





128

Total current liabilities



364,195





351,816

Long-term liabilities:















Advances payable



2,144





2,028

Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion



255





22

Long-term loans



528





—

Deferred tax liabilities



4,010





4,380

Long-term taxes payable



15,805





21,075



















Total liabilities



386,937





379,321

Commitments and Contingencies

































Mezzanine equity:















Redeemable non-controlling interests



582





553



















Stockholders' Equity















Common stock, $0.0001 par value - Authorized - 80,000,000 shares issued – 32,338,302 and

32,338,302 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



63,731





63,731

Retained earnings















Appropriated



11,851





11,481

Unappropriated



247,174





226,363

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(3,413)





24,717

Treasury stock – 2,152,600 and 1,486,526 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively



(7,695)





(5,261)

Total parent company stockholders' equity



311,651





321,034

Non-controlling interests



15,182





15,854

Total stockholders' equity



326, 833





336,888

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity



714,352



$ 716,762



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss

(In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)









Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021















Net product sales ($44,282 and $65,131 sold to related parties for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021)

$ 529,551



$ 497,993

Cost of products sold ($28,810 and $31,580 purchased from related parties for the years ended December 31,

2022 and 2021)



446,157





425,914

Gross profit



83,394





72,079

Net gain on other sales



3,696





4,368

Operating expenses:















Selling expenses



16,910





18,278

General and administrative expenses



26,120





24,423

Research and development expenses



36,109





28,228

Total operating expenses



79,139





70,929

Operating income



7,951





5,518

Other income, net



5,782





6,668

Interest expense



(1,450)





(1,437)

Financial income/(expense), net



10,753





(2,350)

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies



23,036





8,399

Less: Income taxes



3,082





4,004

Add: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies



2,389





6,331

Net income



22,343





10,726

Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



1,132





(352)

Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests



(30)





(28)

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders



21,181





11,050



















Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders per share -















Basic

$ 0.69



$ 0.36



















Diluted

$ 0.69



$ 0.36



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -















Basic



30,639,102





30,851,776

Diluted



30,641,274





30,855,431



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss

(In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)









Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021















Net income



22,343





10,726

Other comprehensive income:















Foreign currency translation (loss)/gain



(29,934)





7,784

Comprehensive (loss)/income



(7,591)





18,510

Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest



(672)





128

Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest



(30)





(28)

Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to parent company

$ (6,949)



$ 18,354



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

(In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)









2022



2021

Common Stock















Balance at January 1, 2022 and 2021 – 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively

$ 3

$

3

Balance at December 31, 2022 and 2021 – 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively

$ 3



$ 3



















Additional Paid-in Capital















Balance at January 1

$ 63,731

$

64,273

Share-based compensation



—





88

Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Wuhu



—





(630)

Balance at December 31

$ 63,731



$ 63,731



















Retained Earnings - Appropriated















Balance at January 1

$ 11,481

$

11,303

Appropriation of retained earnings



370





178

Balance at December 31

$ 11,851



$ 11,481



















Unappropriated















Balance at January 1

$ 226,363

$

215,491

Net income attributable to parent company



21,211





11,078

Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests



(30)





(28)

Appropriation of retained earnings



(370)





(178)

Balance at December 31

$ 247,174

$

226,363



















Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income















Balance at January 1

$ 24,717



$ 17,413

Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company



(28,130)





7,304

Balance at December 31

$ (3,413)

$

24,717



















Treasury Stock















Balance at January 1, 2022 and 2021 – 1,486,526 and 1,486,526 shares, respectively

$ (5,261)

$

(5,261)

Repurchase of common stock in 2022 and 2021 – 666,074 and nil shares, respectively



(2,434)





—

Balance at December 31, 2022 and 2021 – 2,152,600 and 1,486,526 shares, respectively

$ (7,695)



$ (5,261)



















Total parent company stockholders' equity

$ 311,651



$ 321,034



















Non-controlling Interest















Balance at January 1

$ 15,854

$

16,170

Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest



(1,804)





480

Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



1,132





(352)

Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Wuhu



—





(444)

Balance at December 31

$ 15,182



$ 15,854



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 326,833



$ 336,888



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)









Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 22,343



$ 10,726

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Share-based compensation



—





88

Depreciation and amortization



25,173





27,113

Deferred income taxes



1.243





4,020

Allowance for credit losses



4.404





2,738

Impairment loss on prepayment for investment in Hefei Senye



2,676





-

Equity in earnings of affiliates



(2,389)





(6,331)

Government subsidy reclassified from advances payable



—





(1,253)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets



58





389

(Increase)/decrease in:















Accounts and notes receivable



(36,935)





26,560

Advance payments and others



(41)





1,439

Inventories



(5,368)





(25,684)

Increase/(decrease) in:















Accounts and notes payable



27,271





(2,801)

Customer deposits



3,580





870

Accrued payroll and related costs



1,628





(2,721)

Accrued expenses and other payables



1,158





(4,081)

Taxes payable



2,925





(4,501)

Advances payable



297





1,700

Net cash provided by operating activities



48,023





28,271



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of short-term investments and long-term time deposits



(80,244)





(63,478)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



75,144





69,351

Decrease/(increase) in demand loans and employee housing loans included in other receivables



292





(171)

Loan to a related party



(146)





—

Repayment of loan from a related party



—





154

Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales



1,514





150

Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment (including $3,445 and $1,965 paid to related parties for the

years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)



(20,296)





(9,260)

Cash paid to acquire intangible assets



(188)





(642)

Cash received from long-term investment



3,986





20,621

Investment under equity method



(12,802)





(308)

Cash prepaid for investment under equity method



—





(13,454)

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities



(32,740)





2,963



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from bank loans



51,898





53,209

Repayment of bank loans and government loans



(49,917)





(50,803)

Repurchase of common shares



(2,434)





—

Repayments of the borrowing under sale and leaseback transaction



(1,130)





(4,450)

Acquisition of non-controlling interest



—





(1,075)

Net cash used in financing activities



(1,583)





(3,119)



















Cash and cash equivalents affected by foreign currency



(14,248)





3,323

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



(548)





31,438

Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at beginning of year



159,499





128,061

Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at end of year

$ 158,951



$ 159,499



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)



(In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021

Cash paid for interest

$ 1,492



$ 1,843

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 4,044



$ 3,398









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:







Non-cash investing activities:









Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021

Property, plant and equipment recorded during the year which previously were advance payments

$ 2,473



$ 8,543

Change in accounts payable for acquiring property, plant and equipment

$ 985



$ 1,510













Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021

Supplemental disclosure of acquisition of operating lease assets



477



$ —





















