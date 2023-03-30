Chick-fil-A Springs into the Season with Return of Watermelon Mint Beverages

The beloved flavor is coming back, with three new ways to enjoy it this spring

ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A® is encouraging guests to squeeze the most out of spring with a seasonal beverage brought back by popular demand. Starting Monday, April 3, guests can treat themselves to the Watermelon Mint Lemonade at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide. For fans of the watermelon and mint flavors, there will also be three new versions to try: Watermelon Mint Sunjoy®️, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade, and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.

Six years after its debut, the Watermelon Mint Lemonade still has a devoted following, which sparked its return and inspired new versions of Chick-fil-A's signature beverages.

"Seasonal variations of our signature beverages continue to gain popularity with our customers. Guests loved the Watermelon Mint Lemonade in 2017, so we are thrilled to bring it back to our menu and introduce new ways for guests to enjoy this flavor."

— LESLIE NESLAGE, DIRECTOR OF MENU AND PACKAGING AT CHICK-FIL-A

Watermelon Mint Sunjoy: Equal parts tart and sweet, Chick-fil-A® Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea combines with watermelon and mint flavors to create a new special twist on a classic beverage.

Watermelon Mint Lemonade: Hints of watermelon and mint flavors add the finishing touch to Chick-fil-A® Lemonade, which features three simple ingredients: real lemon juice (not from concentrate), cane sugar and water. This beverage makes for a citrusy celebration whether ordered with Regular or Diet Lemonade.

Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade: Both sippable and scoopable, this treat combines the Watermelon Mint Lemonade with Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream® dessert.

Watermelon Mint Iced Tea: The watermelon and mint flavors adds a refreshing taste to freshly-brewed Iced Tea. For a sweeter sip, guests can order it sweetened with real cane sugar.

These limited-time creations will be available at participating restaurants nationwide through spring, while supplies last. Customers can check the Chick-fil-A® App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these seasonal sensations are served at a nearby location for dine-in, pick-up or delivery.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,800 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR Magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year for 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and via @ChickfilANews.

