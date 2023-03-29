SunPower Appoints Two New Master Dealers

Arkansas dealer Stitt Solar and Illinois-based Sun N Us receive designation for customer service excellence, superior results, dedication to SunPower brand and mission

RICHMOND, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, today announced it designated Stitt Solar and Sun N Us Solar LLC as Master Dealers. The Master Dealer program is designed to deliver customers the highest level of expertise and service through leading local and independent solar companies.

Participation in SunPower's Master Dealer program is by invitation only. To earn the designation, dealers must meet stringent customer satisfaction scores, complete rigorous training requirements, pass all residential inspections, meet revenue targets, agree to carry the SunPower moniker in their brand, and exclusively sell SunPower solar solutions. SunPower works with more than 850 dealers across the U.S., 35 of which are now Master Dealers.

"SunPower Master Dealers represent the best of the best. They share our commitment to provide a superior customer experience with a unique ability to execute with an intricate knowledge of the markets they serve, trusted relationships with their consumers and a high level of craftsmanship," said June Sauvaget, EVP and chief marketing officer for SunPower. "We congratulate Stitt Solar and Sun N Us and look forward to working with them more closely. It's only with the enormous efforts of our Master Dealers that we can accomplish our important mission to change the way the world is powered."

Stitt Solar

Stitt Solar is a team of energy, design and construction professionals who are passionate about helping clients save money while contributing positively to the environment. Stitt helps customers achieve greater energy efficiency in their homes with products and design services; enables them to power their homes with the sun with SunPower Equinox® Solar Systems; and provides energy resiliency, independence and peace of mind with SunVault® storage systems and electric vehicle chargers. Stitt Solar has been a pioneer in the solar industry since its founding in 1978 and continues to innovate after 44 years in business. In March 2020, Stitt became the first SunPower authorized dealer in Arkansas.

"Our focus has always been educating the community about solar energy's financial and environmental benefits, and to do this, we must offer the highest quality products and services," said David Stitt, CEO. "Being named as a SunPower Master Dealer is an honor because we've aligned ourselves with like-minded industry professionals, and is a tribute to our customers and our employees. The future is limitless, and the opportunities are numerous and within our reach. "

Sun N Us

Sun N Us was founded in 2018 in Des Plaines, IL, with the mission to make a positive impact on the planet and people's lives. The company is committed to helping customers save money and protect the environment by providing end-to-end service for switching to solar, from design and installation to monitoring and maintenance. Sun N Us also offers battery backup with SunVault, to help its customers gain safety and security during blackouts. Sun N Us had a banner 2022 and is continuing to grow its customer base at rapid clip in 2023.

"Making an impact on people's lives has always been at the heart of our business. Thanks to SunPower, Sun N Us is providing customers a realistic way to help reverse climate damage so generations to come will be able to live their best lives," said Ed Whittle, owner, Sun N Us. "With high quality solar, our customers are saving money and the planet at the same time — and we consider that heroic."

To learn more about SunPower Master Dealers or find one in your area, visit: https://us.sunpower.com/dealers-installers/sunpower-master-dealers

About SunPower

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading solar technology and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected business plans and product performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy and fluctuations or declines in the performance of our solar panels and other products and solutions. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

