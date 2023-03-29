Stagwell's (STGW) Harris Poll Expands On Demand Offerings to B2B and Healthcare Audiences

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Poll—a global public opinion polling, market research, and strategy firm within the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023—launched additional on demand quick-turn research offerings for highly targeted B2B and healthcare segments.

Major brands such as Nerdwallet, Instacart and Salesforce trust Harris On Demand's U.S. and international research.

"Harris has offered on demand services for over 20 years, giving clients access to different audiences in an agile, cost-effective manner. With the introduction of B2B On Demand and HCPs On Demand we can meet additional client needs with the same speed and efficiency as our existing Harris On Demand offerings targeting the general public," said Erica Parker, Managing Director. "We're creating faster access to these hard-to-reach audiences via these new solutions, and we've designed these products to best support our client's overall research needs."

An established leader in providing consumer and brand insights with a trusted reputation going back decades, The Harris Poll's on demand research offers a fast, cost-effective tool to help leaders across brand management, PR, communications, consumer insights, and innovation make better, more informed decisions. To meet expanding demand, the firm is launching two segment-specific on demand research services:

B2B On Demand:

Reach business decision-makers, including senior level executives, small business owners, hiring managers, and leaders in HR, marketing, IT, and finance to get "Executive Answers" for hot topic questions that emerge among stakeholders, obtain efficient feedback on go-to-market strategies, and gather data to inform thought leadership initiatives that can be leveraged to generate media interest and help position you as an industry thought leader.

Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) On Demand:

Reach healthcare audiences including generalists, specialists, nurses, pharmacists, and dieticians to get a pulse on HCPs, complement research among patient or consumer audiences, or to gather qualitative insights to inform survey design, add context to the narrative, or fill gaps in analysis.

These new offerings add to The Harris Poll's full suite of "on demand" products including.

Harris On Demand: nationally representative sample of 2,000 U.S. adults and 1,000 adults globally

Harris On Demand: Parents – 1000 parents of children under 18

Harris On Demand: Generations – 500 respondents per generational group (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers)

On Demand Innovation – proprietary methods to test ideas, concepts, messaging and communications testing

Without the expense of investing in a full-scale custom research program, the range of Harris' on demand solutions allow clients to put customized questions in front of critical audiences to understand their current goals, challenges, and perceptions—all to keep a pulse on trends that matter most to their organizations. This new tool gives The Harris Poll's corporate, nonprofit and agency clients high-quality data to inform critical business decisions, communications strategy, and public relations efforts.

