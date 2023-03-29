Right Time Group Acquires Oosterveld Heating & Air Conditioning

Continued Strong Growth for Leading Canadian HVAC Company

ST. CATHARINES, ON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian residential heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor, announced today the acquisition of Guelph-based Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning, further solidifying its growing presence in Southern Ontario. Established in 1980, Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning delivers residential heating, cooling, air quality, and hot water services to homeowners in the Guelph area of Southern Ontario and surrounding areas. Management and employees of the company will join the Right Time team and continue to serve their customers and community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning is the 17th acquisition completed by Right Time as part of its strategic growth plan. "Right Time is thrilled to welcome the Oosterveld team to the family," Right Time CEO Craig Goettler said. "With a clear focus on top-tier customer service, Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning will be a great addition to Right Time, and we look forward to carrying on in that tradition."

Quality service paired with a customer-first approach is very apparent at Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning, as they have been honoured to receive both industry awards and community awards steadily for over 20 years. "We have enjoyed keeping our local friends and neighbours comfortable for over 40 years," shared owner Rick Oosterveld. "I am pleased that Right Time is taking over the brand, which I expect will thrive under new ownership and continue to provide first-class service to the residents of Guelph."

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Right Time

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 24 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 1300 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:

Curtis Budgell, Vice President, Corporate Development

Right Time Group of Companies

curtis.budgell@right-time.ca

204-296-8420

View original content:

SOURCE Right Time Group of Companies