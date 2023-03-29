OKX to Open Office in Australia

Brand Ambassadors Daniel Ricciardo, Scotty James, and McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri join event at Melbourne Arts Centre to celebrate ahead of Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it will open an office in Australia in the coming months.

The announcement was made at an exclusive event for Australia's crypto community at the Melbourne Arts Centre, and was attended by OKX Ambassadors Scotty James and Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX Ambassadors Daniel Ricciardo (left) Scotty James (right) (PRNewswire)

On 30 March, the Australian Grand Prix commences and will feature the OKX-sponsored McLaren F1 Team car driven by Australian Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: "Our ambition is straightforward - to become the leading crypto platform in the world. We see Australia as an indispensable part of this strategy and a key growth market. With such a strong uptake of crypto in Australia already, we're committed to the local market and aim to build a strong local office."

Daniel Ricciardo, Australian F1 driver and OKX Ambassador, said: "I'm very excited to see OKX plan an office in my home country. I had a great time celebrating with the OKX team and the crypto community today. The future looks bright for OKX in Australia."

Scotty James, Australian Olympic snowboarder and OKX Ambassador, said: "Crypto never sleeps, and OKX continues to build its community. Australia is a special place for crypto, and it is exciting to see OKX announce it will be opening an office in Australia."

OKX's commitment to trust and transparency is showcased by its publishing of Proof of Reserves (PoR) on a monthly basis. OKX holds the largest 100% clean reserves among major exchanges at USD$8.9 billion, according to third party data . Reserves and liabilities can be self-verified with trustless tools on the OKX website.

OKX CMO Haider Rafique (left) and McLaren F1 Driver Oscar Piastri (right) (PRNewswire)

OKX Ambassadors Scotty James (left), and Daniel Ricciardo (right) pose with OKX CMO Haider Rafique (center) (PRNewswire)

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platforms for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume and is trusted by more than 50 million users.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter , Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo .

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OKX