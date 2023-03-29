ESChat and Tait deliver new Public Safety Broadband capability

The integrated solution provides business and government users an efficient option for reliable high quality PTT communication over the US broadband carrier networks.

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat is now available on the TAIT AXIOM Wearable PTT device. The TAIT AXIOM Wearable is a public safety grade IoT radio device that operates over broadband wireless networks, including commercial and private LTE and WiFi. The availability of this product is the result of a partnership between ESChat and Tait Communications, which was established in 2015.

The TAIT AXIOM Wearable solution operates within the ESChat ecosystem and can communicate with all other elements of ESChat, including Android and iOS Smartphones & Tablets, Land Mobile Radio, Dispatch and CAD Consoles, and Logging Recorder solutions. The TAIT AXIOM Wearable is also compatible with Tait TeamPTT services which are based on ESChat technology.

The ESChat network is the most interoperable PTT platform available, supporting standards based interfaces that include ISSI for P25, AIS for DMR and Dispatch, SIPREC for Logging and Recording, and OTAR for encryption key management. ESChat supports non-standards based interface technologies, including RoIP and proprietary options that are feature rich and readily affordable.

"The addition of the TAIT AXIOM Wearable onto the ESChat platform, provides a public safety grade communication solution", said Josh Lober. "The TAIT AXIOM Wearable is the only public safety grade IoT radio on the market today. Together with our commitment to security and seamless interoperability, this solution is a game changer for government agencies and enterprise business customers.

About ESChat:

ESChat (eschat.com) is the leading solution for broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) services. ESChat is a FirstNet Certified™ solution and is also approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for U.S. military operational use. ESChat operates on and across all wireless carriers, providing intercarrier interoperability. ESChat supports Quality of Service (QoS), Radio Access Network (RAN) Priority, and Preemption enhancements available to FirstNet subscribers, as well as QoS and RAN priority enhancements on the Verizon Wireless and AT&T commercial networks. In North America, ESChat is the primary PTT offering by T-Mobile and TELUS.

ESChat includes AES-256 encrypted PTT voice and multimedia messaging. ESChat also provides live and historical (bread crumb) tracking and mapping. Used by all branches of the U.S. Military, as well as federal, state and local public safety agencies, ESChat is able to operate over and across any wireless network, including all commercial carriers, private 3G/4G/5G networks and WiFi. ESChat supports standards-based interoperability with LMR radio networks, including P25 via the native Inter RF Subsystem Interface ("ISSI") protocol and DMR via the native Inter Application Interface Specification ("AIS") protocol. ESChat also supports interoperability via RoIP to all LMR radio networks, regardless of radio technology or operating frequency band.

About Tait Communications:

Tait Communications is a global critical communications solutions provider for the public safety, utilities and transportation industries. Tait delivers unique critical communications solutions for our customers that result in a safer, more productive workforce. Tait has offices and partners around the world and undertakes its research, development and manufacturing at its global headquarters in Christchurch, New Zealand. Tait supports open standards ecosystems for flexible customer solutions, providing secure and reliable P25, DMR, analog and broadband technologies and services.

