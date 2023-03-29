A Contestant Crosses 199 Islands to Participate in the Largest Religious Competition in the World

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Indonesian contestant Diaa UlDin bin Nizaruldin crossed 199 islands separating the province of Aceh, his hometown, from the rest of the provinces of Indonesia to reach neighboring Malaysia, as his first stop on his journey to Otr Elkalam, where he acquired the performance talent that led him to complete his journey to Riyadh to participate in the show this year after he failed to participate in the first version of the competition last Ramadan.

The Indonesian contestant Diaa UlDin bin Nizaruldin, who crossed 199 Islands to participate in Otr Elkalam competition in Saudi Arabia. (PRNewswire)

In the fifth episode of Otr Elkalam, one of the initiatives of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Nizaruldin competed against his Afghan counterpart Ghayath Al-Hashemi in the Adhan track. Nizaruldin convinced the jury of his vocal talents and perfect control over his vocal layers. So, he got the majority of votes and qualified for the next stage of the competition.

In the recitation track, the competition witnessed tender and emotional recitations and voices that inspired reverence and reflection. The Iranian contestant Yunus Shahmradi, who learned Quran recitation at the hands of his father, performed with a beautiful voice that touched the ears and hearts of the listeners. From Turkey, the reciter Fatih Kaya, who began his journey with the Quran by learning Tajwid, had good talents that led him to the competition. However, Kaya's journey ended today after his Iranian rival won the highest share of the votes of the jury.

Otr Elkalam is one of the prominent Ramadan TV shows. It combines words of revelation (the Holy Quran) with the eloquent call to prayer delivered by the best and most beautiful voices in the world.

The competition episodes can be watched on the show's YouTube channel through the link:

https://www.youtube.com/@OtrElkalam.

The show has allocated prizes totaling $3.3 million to the winners, which is the largest financial prize in the history of international competitions of this kind. The first-place winner in the Quran recitation track gets $ 800,000, while the first-place winner in the adhan track gets $534,000.

